Belsize Baroque turns the world upside down

PUBLISHED: 12:43 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 24 September 2019

Belsize Baroque at a previous concert

Belsize Baroque at a previous concert

Archant

Pieces by Telemann, Valentini and Vivaldi are showcased on period instruments at St Peter's in Belsize Square

The World Upside Down is the theme of the latest concert by Belsize Baroque.

Formed in 2002, the orchestra of young professionals and committed amateurs under eminent violinist Catherine Martin perform on period instruments in an historically informed style.

Committed to offering performance opportunities for talented music college students, they also run a scholarship programme for outstanding young musicians and the winner of their 2019/20 bursary, violinist Marguerite Wasserman will perform at the September 29 event.

Baroque concertos were a chance to showcase colourful combinations of unusual instruments and the concert at St Peter's in Belsize Sqsuare includes an oboe d'amore and viola d'amore playing a programme of Telemann, Valentini and Heinichen.

Vivaldi's The World Upside Down is based on the Greek myth of Proteus the Sea God, able to change his shape at will and features Jam Orrell on viola d'amore..

Tickets £12 on the door or from belsizebaroque.org.uk

