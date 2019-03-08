Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Preview: Baluji Shrivastav at Lauderdale House

PUBLISHED: 11:43 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 20 August 2019

Baluji Shrivastav plays at Lauderdale House this weekend.

Baluji Shrivastav plays at Lauderdale House this weekend.

Archant

One of the world's leading sitarists - and a prominent campaigner for disabled people in the arts - is coming to Lauderdale House for a highly anticipated concert this weekend.

Patricia Rozario.Patricia Rozario.

Baluji Shrivastav will combine with Patricia Rozario at Indian Music Meets Opera; a special show also fronting the talents of Mark Troop (piano), Linda Shanovitch (vocals) and Oscar Castellino (baritone).

Sunday's event will see Indian classical music combine with influences from Spain, Indonesia, jazz, opera and poetry. It's a fantastic opportunity for Shrivastav - who has been awarded an OBE for his services to music - to play a venue he knows well.

"I've often visited Lauderdale House with family for concerts and cabaret," he says. "We also performed with Jazz Orient at a festival the venue had outside in the park years ago.

"I like to get my "heart" exercise walking up the hill in the park! We are also local, live in Highbury and close by our son was born down the hill at Whittington Hospital."

Aged just eight months old, Shrivastav was blinded in his Indian village by a neighbour using a homemade remedy. Despite such a cruel setback before he'd even celebrated his first birthday, Shrivastav has gone on to build a successful musical career - working with artists including Stevie Wonder, Massive Attack, Madness and Shakira along the way.

Shrivastav will be joined by Rozario - herself an internationally acclaimed opera singer - throughout an evening performance which will include Ein Schwan by Edvard Grieg, Indian Love Lyrics by Woodforde-Finden and Saraswati by Linda Shanovitch.

Sunday's concert has been organised by the Baluji Music Foundation, which was established by Shrivastav in unison with musician and writer Linda Shanson in 2008.

Created to "share the joy of music," it was set up to boost people from "different cultural perspectives, and especially people who are differently abled" in to music.

Interactions: Indian Music Meets Opera is at Lauderdale House from 7pm on Sunday, August 25. Tickets are £25. More details here.

Most Read

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Emilia Okoalie: Police search for missing Nottinghamshire woman last seen in Camden High Street

Missing Emilia Okoalie. Last seen in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Pep bemoans VAR as Spurs take point at City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speak after the final whistle (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Armed moped mugger tells victim to ‘have a good evening’ after attempted watch robbery

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Emilia Okoalie: Police search for missing Nottinghamshire woman last seen in Camden High Street

Missing Emilia Okoalie. Last seen in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Pep bemoans VAR as Spurs take point at City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speak after the final whistle (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal duo Williamson and Mead named in Lionesses squad

Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates one of England's goals against Scotland at the FIFA Women's World Cup (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Runs flow, but Hampstead suffer defeat at home to Stanmore

Hampstead bowler Rich Banham appeals for a wicket (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sussex strike late to hit Middlesex hopes

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Homerton man jailed for life after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Preview: Baluji Shrivastav at Lauderdale House

Baluji Shrivastav plays at Lauderdale House this weekend.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists