Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul recieve stones on Camden's Music Walk of Fame

Madness at the unveiling of another plaque at the Dublin Castle where they first found success in 1979 Jennifer McCord

The second wave of markers to the area's illustrious music history will be unveiled with a series of special guests, events and gigs ahead of BBC Radio 6's Music Festival

Parents of Amy Winehouse, Mitch and Janice, next to their daughter's statue in Stables Market. Picture: Dieter Perry Parents of Amy Winehouse, Mitch and Janice, next to their daughter's statue in Stables Market. Picture: Dieter Perry

Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul will recieve the second wave of stones on Camden's Music Walk of Fame this week.

They join the first plaque unveiled to The Who on Camden High Street last year.

The latest markers celebrating the area's illustrious role in the British music industry coincide with the run up to the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which descends on iconic venues The Roundhouse, Dingwalls, The Electric Ballroom and Fest Camden from March 6-8.

Surprise guests are scheduled for each unveiling, starting with Madness on Monday 2.

Jazzie B who founded Sound System Soul II Soul Jazzie B who founded Sound System Soul II Soul

The former schoolboys from Quintin Kynaston and Hampstead School formed in 1976 and got their first break through a string of gigs at The Dublin Castle.

Fronted by Suggs, they went on to phenomenal chart success.

Responding to the award they said: "Camden town has always been a hot bed of culture and music and we had the great privilege to have been given lift off from this great town. Without Camden we would have been nothing so it's a great honour to be the recipients of the Music Walk of Fame stone. Thank you".

On March 4 it's the turn of Amy Winehouse, who lived in Camden Square before her untimely death in 2011 and was a regular at Camden hang-outs such as The Hawley Arms.

Post-stone unveiling there will be a fundraiser at Gabetos Restaurant in Stables Market for the Amy Winehouse Foundation which works to prevent substance misuse among young people.

Her parents Mitch and Janis said: "We all know how much Amy adored her beloved Camden, so how fitting that her name is now part of the very fabric of the place she loved. To be part of the 'Music Walk of Fame' is such a great honour. We're absolutely delighted that Amy's musical legacy is being celebrated in this way."

March 6 sees a celebration for Soul II Soul the artist's collective and Sound System founded by Camden local Jazzie B in 1988. In their heyday, the chart toppers had a clothing store, recording studio and record shop in Camden Town.

Post unveiling there will be a live performance by acid jazz band and Soul II Soul collaborators The Brand New Heavies in celebration of their contribution to music.

Members of the original line-up, Jazzi Q and Aitch B, will also be spinning tunes with a DJ set of the band's classics and contemporaries.

"It's great to be recognised for the music we produced and the movement we created, just a stone's throw from where it all began," said Jazzie B.

The Music Walk of Fame celebrates the biggest names in the music industry as well as technical genius, producers, visionaries and unsung heroes. As well as the stones it is also an augmented reality app that through any mobile device turns the streets of Camden into a living museum to past and present musical glories.

Founded by music promoter Lee Bennett he chose the area because of its rich history of incubating cultural movements and as the centre of London's music scene.

Over three days BBC Six Music festival sees gigs, events and talks by the likes of Roisin Murphy, Kate Tempest, Bombay Bicycle Club, Paul Weller and Ghostpoet.

Further details at themusicwalkoffame.com