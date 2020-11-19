Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Bottle shop and deli brings surprising pairings to East Finchley

PUBLISHED: 14:08 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 19 November 2020

Bottles and Jars has opened at Hexagon Classics in East Finchley

Archant

Wine expert and author Bert Blaize hopes Bottles ‘N’ Jars on the site of a classic car dealership will introduce customers to delicious new food and wine combinations

Wine expert and author Bert Blaize has opened a luxury bottle shop and deli in East Finchley.

Bottles ‘N’ Jars - rhyming slang for cars - is based in the grounds of classic car dealership Hexagon Classics on Great North Road.

Spread over two floors, it sells hundreds of wines selected by Blaize alongside artisan coffee and deli goods.

Blaize, co-author of the book Which Wine When? hopes customers will try out new labels by emerging wine makers on his recommendation and be surprised by his food pairings.

Bottles ‘N’ Jars also sells curated monthly cases, vermouth, grappa and fine spirits alongside jars of salted caramel figs, squid ink fideos and smoked alioli; vinegars infused with cherries, organic small-batch olive oils and dried pastas from Italy.

Fresh bread is delivered daily by a local bakery, coffee roasters Notes are supplying their special blend coffees for takeaway as well as to brew at home, and cheeses come courtesy of Holly Chaves of Tottenham’s Wine & Rind.

Christmas hampers and gifts will bring together the best of the deli offering and wine selection for local delivery up until Christmas Eve. And once lockdown is over Blaize will introduce masterclasses, tastings and talks.

The sommelier and wine expert, who has worked at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Trullo, Percy & Founders, The Clove Club and The Mandrake Hotel, co-wrote his book with Claire Strickett last year which became a bestselling bible of surprising but delicious wine and food pairings. .

“Opening a bottle shop has long been an ambition of mine,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to chatting people though their choices, getting to know our locals and creating a fun and interactive space for wine lovers.”

Bottles ‘N’ Jars is at 82-92 Great North Road. Hexagon Classics was started by Paul Michaels from a small Hampstead Mews in 1963, and has evolved to sell vintage cars on a site that also houses The Engine Room Restaurant and Bar.

02037148380. bottlesnjars.co.uk

