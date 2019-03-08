WAC Arts opens pop up beer garden as it marks its 40th anniversary

WAC Arts opens the fundraising Belsize Beer Garden picture Dominique Murphy-DeNeef Archant

The youth arts and media charity will benefit from the profits of the Belsize Beer Garden in a secret space behind Hampstead Old Town Hall

Discerning drinkers will welcome a new Hampstead watering hole in a secret garden behind the old Hampstead Town Hall.

Craft cocktails, Nightingale cider, and a curated pick of London's best beers are behind the bar at the Belsize Beer Garden.

The fund-raising pop-up beer garden is the idea of youth charity Wac Arts who are based in the Haverstock Hill landmark.

They are currently celebrating 40 years of offering inclusive performing arts and media programmes for a diverse range of young poeple aged 5-26.

A spokeswoman said profits would help fund the weekend, evening and summer programmes which have helped launch the careers of Daniel Kaluuya and Hamilton star Jamael Westman.

"Every drink you buy unlocks opportunities for young people to experience the transformative power of the arts," she said.

Beer sommelier James Kellow has helped to set up the secret garden behind the Town Hall which opens from Wednesday - Sunday and boats street food from Bian Dang's bao and Taiwanese bento boxes.

Belsize Beer Garden opens Wednesdays-Friday: 5pm-11pm

Saturdays: 1pm-11pm. Sunday: 1pm-10.30pm until September.

July 6 and 7 see the final production by talented young performers on Wac Arts' diploma. Set in New York's Hispanic-American community of Washington Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights is performed at Platform Theatre, Hornsey Road Baths N7. Tickets from eventbrite.co.uk

Further details on Wac Arts 40th celebrations go to wacarts.co.uk