Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

WAC Arts opens pop up beer garden as it marks its 40th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:58 01 July 2019

WAC Arts opens the fundraising Belsize Beer Garden picture Dominique Murphy-DeNeef

WAC Arts opens the fundraising Belsize Beer Garden picture Dominique Murphy-DeNeef

Archant

The youth arts and media charity will benefit from the profits of the Belsize Beer Garden in a secret space behind Hampstead Old Town Hall

WAC Arts opens the fund-raising Belsize Beer GardenWAC Arts opens the fund-raising Belsize Beer Garden

Discerning drinkers will welcome a new Hampstead watering hole in a secret garden behind the old Hampstead Town Hall.

Craft cocktails, Nightingale cider, and a curated pick of London's best beers are behind the bar at the Belsize Beer Garden.

The fund-raising pop-up beer garden is the idea of youth charity Wac Arts who are based in the Haverstock Hill landmark.

They are currently celebrating 40 years of offering inclusive performing arts and media programmes for a diverse range of young poeple aged 5-26.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman said profits would help fund the weekend, evening and summer programmes which have helped launch the careers of Daniel Kaluuya and Hamilton star Jamael Westman.

"Every drink you buy unlocks opportunities for young people to experience the transformative power of the arts," she said.

Beer sommelier James Kellow has helped to set up the secret garden behind the Town Hall which opens from Wednesday - Sunday and boats street food from Bian Dang's bao and Taiwanese bento boxes.

Belsize Beer Garden opens Wednesdays-Friday: 5pm-11pm

Saturdays: 1pm-11pm. Sunday: 1pm-10.30pm until September.

July 6 and 7 see the final production by talented young performers on Wac Arts' diploma. Set in New York's Hispanic-American community of Washington Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights is performed at Platform Theatre, Hornsey Road Baths N7. Tickets from eventbrite.co.uk

Further details on Wac Arts 40th celebrations go to wacarts.co.uk

Most Read

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Free Nazanin hunger strike over: Nazanin and Richard call time on fortnight-long fast

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, is embraced by his mother and father outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London after ending his hunger strike. Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after his imprisoned wife ended her own hunger strike after 15 days in an Iran jail. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Max Arthur obituary: Much-loved Hampstead and Crouch End ladies’ man who revolutionised military history

Max Arthur in military gear working. Picture: Ruth Cowen

CCTV identifies mysterious fly-tipper as chair of Hampstead residents’ association and Royal Free doctor

Robin Woolfson with his wife Victoria, outside Mr McKay's house. Picture: Barry McKay

South End Green Festival draws in thousands of visitors for yet another year

Crowds at the South End Green Festival. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

Free Nazanin hunger strike over: Nazanin and Richard call time on fortnight-long fast

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, is embraced by his mother and father outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London after ending his hunger strike. Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after his imprisoned wife ended her own hunger strike after 15 days in an Iran jail. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Max Arthur obituary: Much-loved Hampstead and Crouch End ladies’ man who revolutionised military history

Max Arthur in military gear working. Picture: Ruth Cowen

CCTV identifies mysterious fly-tipper as chair of Hampstead residents’ association and Royal Free doctor

Robin Woolfson with his wife Victoria, outside Mr McKay's house. Picture: Barry McKay

South End Green Festival draws in thousands of visitors for yet another year

Crowds at the South End Green Festival. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

QPR sign Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Sanchez’s Copa America dream comes to an end

Colombia players in a huddle (pic: Aaron Chown/PA).

Urban beaches return to Brent Cross and JW3

The Beach at Brent Cross

Avenue Nursery: Haringey Council approves bid to expand Highgate nursery despite concerns about noise and traffic

Four of the residents of Jacksons Lane who opposed the expansion of neighbouring nursery. From left Ebrahim Ali, Mike Klein, Rani Jowell and Susan Ali with campaign literature. Picture: Polly Hancock

St Jude’s Proms raises £60,000 for charity

School Prom
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists