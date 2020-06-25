Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Posh picnic wine and indulgent Champagne; six bottles to try in June

PUBLISHED: 09:22 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 25 June 2020

Bordeaux Wine Recommendations

Bordeaux Wine Recommendations

Archant

The Ham&High’s wine expert makes her recommendations for summer drinking

Bordeaux Wine RecommendationsBordeaux Wine Recommendations

Bordeaux 2019 has been hitting the headlines, as châteaux finally released their wines after the traditional April campaign was put on hold by coronavirus.

Has it been worth waiting? Generally yes, as the vintage is highly regarded and prices are often well down on those for the 2018 offers.

Be wary, though, of leaping in regardless. The 2019s aren’t always bargains compared to current costs of fine earlier vintages, and styles vary – merlot-based wines can be very rich indeed, for example. So do some research or seek specialist advice.

You may also want to watch:

Those are bottles for the future. For the here and now, let’s think small – half bottles for variety without excess. Louis Jadot Macon Blanc Villages 2018 (£9, Morrisons) is a classic – great smooth fruit, perfect posh picnic wine (take a corkscrew). Or, for something celebratory, Taittinger’s off-dry Nocturne NV champagne is an indulgent pleasure night or day. Buy it (£23.50) at champagnedirect.co.uk, specialist in delivering a huge choice of classic fizz – including a myriad more halves – to customers at ultra high speed.

Back to full-size bottles and wines of great food friendliness: fine dry rieslings.

From vines on the impossibly steep slate slopes lining the Mosel Clemens Busch crafts memorable examples, such as intense, complex Rothenpfad Reserve 2014 (£48). Or savour six different Busch rieslings in the Discovery Collection (£140, both from honestgrapes.co.uk).

Pewsey Vale in Australia’s cool Eden Valley challenges German riesling supremacy with great elegance in The Contours 2013 (£25, fieldandfawcett.co.uk, nywines.co.uk), from 50-year-old vines. Aged for five years before release, it will be a delight for decades ahead.

Bordeaux Wine RecommendationsBordeaux Wine Recommendations

In total, cheeky contrast, for summer fun pop the cork of Banfi Rosa Regale Brachetto d’Aqui 2018 (£17.75, weaverswines.com), soft, smart, lightly sweet red fizz.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Part-time return for Middlesex cricketers from July 1

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Coronavirus: Wood fears loss of future cricket stars

Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood celebrate with the ICC World Cup ahead of a Vitality Blast T20 match at Emirates Riverside

Film review: A White, White Day (15)

A White, White Day

Posh picnic wine and indulgent Champagne; six bottles to try in June

Bordeaux Wine Recommendations