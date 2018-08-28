Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Bar Review: Playroom, Shoreditch Courthouse Hotel

PUBLISHED: 13:28 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:28 19 December 2018

Courthouse Shoreditch

Courthouse Shoreditch

Archant

Slay the pins at this cool Shoreditch bar which is steeped in the history of East London’s felons

In the Jailhouse bar at Shoreditch’s Courthouse hotel you can sip a slammer while eyeballing the police cells where the Kray Twins once spent an uncomfortable night in 1965.

It was just before the East End gangsters’ first appearance for demanding “money with menaces.”

Or perhaps you’d like to dine in the wood panelled Judge&Jury restaurant - the former Court Number One of Old Street Magistrates Court, where in 1962, playwright Joe Orton and his lover Kenneth Halliwell pleaded guilty to defacing books at Islington Library.

Or you could take a lift to the Upper Fifth bar to enjoy a breathtaking view over Shoreditch Town Hall and beyond from the terrace.

But we were there for a spot of bowling in the subterranean playroom of this uniquely quirky luxury hotel, where there was table tennis, fussball, a giant plasma screen, a digital music system and a two-lane alley.

My companion likes to think of himself as a bit of a whizz with the nine pins, and after a few glasses of fizz, he was hitting his sweet spot between winner-takes-all confidence and the kind of lack of judgement that sees your ball shooting down the gutter leaving the pins untouched.

The party playroom can be hired out for groups, with prices starting at £45 per hour per lane, it’s a great spot for a birthday or festive bash.

Should you want to stay the night, the Grade II listed Edwardian landmark underwent a £40 million refurbishment in 2016 and boasts 86 rooms and 42 suites all furnished in slick cool contemporary style.

You might not think they could fit in a spa too, but yes, there’s a beautiful boutique pool here too.

In the 20 years between closting as a key plank in East London’s criminal justice system and re-opening as a hotel, the place was often used for filming.

So whistle up a cocktail, weight up a well balanced ball, and consider where those scenes in Spooks or Luther were filmed, while you fire another missile up the alley.

The Courthouse Hotel Shoredtich playroom is available to hire for large groups.

shoreditch.courthouse-hotel.com 335-337 Old Street.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

Complete France advent calendar competition!

Complete France Advent Competition (c) RuthBlack / Getty Images

Deal or no deal: How Britons in France will be affected by Brexit

© Tanaonte Getty Images

How do the French celebrate Christmas?

How do the French celebrate Christmas © Wyevale Garden Centres Noel Light Cameo Image

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 French Christmas traditions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt joins carols for jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard Radcliffe and Foriegn Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street 18.12.18.

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists