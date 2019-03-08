Book now for the Marylebone Food Festival 2019

The seven course Marylebone Menu is one of 50 events, workshops, tastings and special menus on offer from top restaurants and bars in the foodie enclave

With Marylebone's burgeoning reputation as a gastronomic destination – it could only be a matter of time before someone organised a food festival.

For the second year running, the Portman and Howard de Walden estates, who between them manage much of the area's property portfolio, have joined forces to showcase the best of Marylebone's many food outlets.

Whether it's a slice of perfectly kept cheese from La Fromagerie, a Michelin starred curry at Krishna, or a celebrity packed night out at Chiltern Fire House, there's something in this affluent, elegant area for all tastes.

Rebecca Eckles of the Portman estate says last year's highlight was a 13 course meal with wiin The Church of the Annunciation, with each course cooked by a different chef.

“It was a fantastic celebration between chefs and restaurants in the area to do something special and to celebrate food and drink – lots of local residents came and gave great feedback.”

This year's 'Marylebone Menu' has been streamlined to just “seven fantastic courses” but it sold out in 24 hours. But there is much else to enjoy with 50 options over five days; from special menus to a free drink with your meal, or a chance to sample locally produced Marylebone gin or Basque cider.

Demonstrations, workshops on pasta making or knocking up a pisco sour, a book launch, and several supper clubs ranging from The Gate's secret vegan feast to Boxcar Butcher's lamb tasting board and even a healthy supper club by The London Clinic are all on the menu, alongisde a 'meet the neighbours' event with jeweller Dinny Hall.

“We are lucky that Marylebone is a real community with a strong sense of community spirit,” says Eckles. “People very much shop local. We have lots of independent brands across the two estates and a shared goal of promoting and protecting the area so that whatever we put in complements what's already there. The food and drink just keeps getting better, with more places choosing to open in this area.”

The festival she says is not just for locals but for those who work in or visit the area.

“It's very accessible to central London but still feels like a village. If you walk from Madame Tussauds down to Selfridges there's so much in between.”

Jenny Hancock, of The Howard de Walden Estate added that the festival sprang from coversations between the two estates about how they could shine a light on the amazing food and drink in the area.“We have come up with a very exciting festival with a real mix of one-off events, menus and offers.”

Marylebonefoodfestival.com