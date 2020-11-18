Fine dining at home with gourmet groceries sourced for London’s top chefs

Le Marche Des Chefs has been supplying Michelin-starred restaurants for two decades and is now delivering hampers of top quality seasonal ingredients within the M25

The pandemic has boosted the uptake for meal kits, grocery deliveries and veg boxes, and in our house at least, we’ve doubled our weekly food spend.

If you too are a foodie who can no longer trek to Marylebone or Borough Market for those special ingredients, then there’s one supplier putting together gourmet hampers for fine dining at home.

For two decades, Le Marché des Chefs has been supplying the capital’s top restaurants with artisanal ingredients sourced from small suppliers in the UK and France.

And while dining out is currently curtailed, they are delivering these seasonal groceries anywhere inside the M25.

The excitement of taking delivery of our £70 Gourmet Hamper was second only to planning what to do with it. Stocked with meat, fish, fruit and veg, it lasted nearly a week, aided by a few store cupboard supplements.

Our lockdown longing for quality fish was satisfied with beautifully fresh, expertly trimmed plaice fillets which we served up with lemon butter and the romanesco cauliflower.

The mackerel fillets made two starters, a pair fried in oatmeal and served with home made soda bread, then with a pomegranate, fennel, dill and orange salad.

We’ve had breakfasts of yoghurt and ruby red late season raspberries, salads of blue cheese and crisp pears, sweet cherry tomatoes on the vine and gorgeous soups of leek and potato or Jerusalem artichoke.

The wild boar and calvados sausages were turned into a rich casserole, and the pale pink Roscoff onions from Brittany into a tart with thyme and cream - in short, we’ve eaten like kings.

It’s all sourced to the exacting demands of taste, flavour and provenance of Michelin starred chefs such as Ducasse at the Dorchester, Hélène Darroze and Ollie Dabbous who suggests a recipe based on the weekly changing ingredients.

“Le Marché Des Chefs has always been a go-to supplier for HIDE. It’s great to see that homes across London now have access to the very best ingredients that previously were only available to restaurants,” he says.

Three Michelin Starred, Jean-Philippe Blondet, Executive Chef at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester says, “Le Marché des Chefs is a fantastic supplier, I love to work with them as they source the finest quality and seasonal ingredients a chef can dream of.”

Hamper options range from a mini gourmet (£40) pescatarian (£50) or vegetarian (£35) or you can build your own, from Ceps to Dorset clams to red kale and salt aged beef.

Turkeys, capons and brussel sprouts are set to arrive in time for Christmas with options for gifts and hampers for foodie friends.

Order anywhere within the M25 by Tuesday midday for a Free Thursday or Friday delivery.

https://www.lmdc-hampers.co.uk/