Hankies brings aromatic street-inspired Indian flavours to Paddington

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 05 November 2020

Hankies has opened a third branch in Paddington serving delicious and healthy Indian Street food

Jewel bright sauces, healthy dips, and rich aromatic curries marry small plate tapas style with North Indian street food

Jewel bright sauces, bright healthy dips, and rich aromatic curries from Northern India have come to be loved by fans of Hankies.

Ani Arora’s up scale restaurant chain, which marries tapas with Indian street food, opened a third venue in Paddington’s Westbourne Terrace this autumn with the emphasis on lighter flavours than its Shaftesbury Avenue and Marble Arch siblings.

There’s still the same small plate philosophy emphasising flavour over carbs, giving diners rein to indulge without feeling bloated.

When lockdown lifts, it’s well worth a trip to W2 to dine in elegant style and enjoy a cocktail from the stylish bar.

But we managed to order a feast from the take-away menu which ranges from £5.50 and £8.00.

Chilli lamb chops marinated in kashmiri chillies and honey; spicy miso salmon, a delicious fish in a spice rub, tandoori potatoes with beetroot chutney not to mention the legendary butter chicken, were soon mopped up with the help of the signature roomali roti, hand spun, cooked and folded into ‘hankies’.

Inventive variations include rotis stuffed with kale ‘n’ haloumi, a Burford Brown egg or pulled lamb Spareribs. The fresh healthy sides set it all off beautifully. A bhindi bhel of okra, puffed rice and chutney, a wild mushroom katchori and a fresh raita made for a special night in.

hankies.london

55 Westbourne Terrace, London.

