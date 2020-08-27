Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Hakkasan’s taste from the east heads west

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 August 2020

Archant

The Michelin-starred Mayfair restaurant has now extended its home deliveries to Hampstead and beyond so we chased down the delightful Dragon Menu to North West London

Dim Sum packed with crab and lobster, duck - both crispy in a salad, and meltingly tender in an aromatic sauce - slow-cooked curried pork on the bone.

These were served up by Michelin starred eaterie Hakkasan and ferried to you door under their delivery arm Hakkasan at Home.

The Mayfair restaurant, which celebrates Cantonese flavours, has now extended their delivery reach to Hampstead and beyond, so it seemed churlish not to try it.

Order from signature menus and dishes or the a la carte menu - we tried the Dragon Menu, for Two with delectable, generously filled dim sum topped with caviar; taking take-aways to a new height.

The duck and pork mains were certainly crowd-pleasers, but a perfectly cooked flaky hunk of white fish in a heavenly spice blend generated oohs and left us wondering how they had pulled it off as a take-out.

Little dipping sauces, Pak Choi and sides of rice completed the feast.

Or try the celebratory ’Supreme’ menu, with Hakkasan’s iconic Peking duck with Prunier Caviar, paired with a selection from their wine menu, perfect for a very special evening in.

Order via Deliveroo

www.hakkasan.com 020 7907 1888.

