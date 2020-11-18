Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Enjoy a lazy Sunday with delicious click and collect roasts from The Bull

PUBLISHED: 12:14 18 November 2020

While it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pub

While it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pub

Archant

Highgate gastrobpub in North Hill is serving up Sunday roasts, bread, and luxury ready meals via their online shop during lockdown

While it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pubWhile it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pub

One of the joys - and bores - of lockdown has been the cooking and planning of meals.

With little else to do, it can be the highlight of the day - or it can feel like a never-ending treadmill of uninspired chopping, serving and washing up.

Like most everyone else, our Sundays now consist of a bracing muddy autumn walk followed by a roast.

But this week we treated ourself to a day off the cooking rota with a take-out from The Bull. With its front and rear gardens and in-house brewery, the Highgate gastropub had pivoted its business during the pandemic and was doing a roaring trade, right up until the second lockdown.

While it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pubWhile it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pub

Now brother and sister Sam and Rob Laub are keeping the lights on by offering Sunday lunches, bread, charcuterie, and shepherd’s pies (£35) for click and collect.

You may also want to watch:

The roasts are something special - a desert island dream of a hearty plate of food on a blustery day. A succulent free range chicken (£40) came with all the trimmings from Yorkshire puddings to roast spuds, broccoli, roast cabbage and cauliflower cheese to a rich stuffing which used the bird’s innards to pack in flavour.

Foil-wrapped, we popped it back in the oven while we heated the silky smooth gravy.

It’s supposed to feed two, but with an extra portion of veg it went round our hungry family.

A glorious sticky toffee pudding (£7) rounded things off. If a bird is not your bag, there’s a roast beef for one (£24) or a butternut Wellington for veggies (£30)

You might want to throw in tipples from The Bull’s in house Gorgeous Brewery.

Guzzla lager, or Geekhunter Extra Pale Ale (£5.25).

Order by 2pm Friday then simply sit back and enjoy a lazy Sunday and warming roast while supporting your favourite local until lockdown ends.

www.thebullhighgate.co.uk/shop

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal gearing up for crunch Continental Cup derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Charity album of songs for keyworkers inspired by St Mary’s nurse’s photographs

Photographs by St Mary's nurse Hannah Grace Deller have inspired an album of songs about frontline NHS workers which is raising funds for the Royal College of Nursing

Enjoy a lazy Sunday with delicious click and collect roasts from The Bull

While it is closed during lockdown The Bull in Highgate is doing Sunday roasts which you can click and collect from the pub

Artwork of match day at Highbury painted for Martin Keown goes under the hammer

Nigerian artist Chinwe Ifeoma Chukwuogo-Roy MBE was commissioned to paint an Arsenal match day by defender Martin Keown Nwankwo Kanu and other fans on Match Day at Highbury stadium is one of the highlights of Bonham'sModern & Contemporary African Art Online sale on November 23 with a guide price of £3,000-5,000.