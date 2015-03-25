Alexandra Palace to open giant beer garden
PUBLISHED: 14:06 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 29 June 2020
The south-facing Terrace will have panoramic views, table service, and can be booked by up to six people at £5 a head per session
With pubs set to re-open on July 4, Ally Pally has announced it is turning over its terrace to become a huge beer garden.
Open from Friday to Sunday throughout the summer, the south-facing 1500 sqm Terrace has panoramic views over London and must be pre-booked by groups of between two and six at £5 a head for a timed session.
Five street food vendors will provide the pub grub; Backstreet Diner, Steak It Easy, Last Night a Vegan Saved My Life, Wood Fired Pizzas and Waffle Float.
Craft beers, wine, cocktails and soft drinks can be paid for via an at-table-app and delivered to the table to ensure cashless ordering.
Other measures will ensure strict hygiene protocols including enhanced cleaning, and hand sanitiser.
The Terrace at Alexandra Palace opens July 4 at £5 per person per session of up to 2.5 hours.
Open noon until 10pm on Friday, and 10am-10pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Bookings at alexandrapalace.com/theterrace.
