Schedule of drive-in events at Brent Cross cancelled

Drive through comedy at Brent Cross Archant

A star-studded line-up of drive-through events in Brent Cross has been cancelled.

Events organised by The Drive In Club, scheduled to take place between July 3 and August 9 at Brent Cross, have been called off.

The DJ concerts, music, family shows and comedy sets, which were set to feature entertainment from Bill Bailey and Jason Manford, were to be put on in response to the UK’s lockdown while the entertainment industry was weathering the Covid-19 storm.

Sound would have been broadcast through a dedicated FM frequency and live performances amplified by stage-side screens viewed from the driver’s seat.

Additionally, the first ever Drive In Red Carpet film premiere in the UK was scheduled for Brent Cross on July 22.

Five per cent of all the tickets sold were going to be donated to NHS staff.

A statement on The Drive In Club’s website says: “It is with the utmost regret that The Drive In Club have to inform you that the remainder of the events at The Drive In Club have been cancelled.

“To say that we are broken hearted to be delivering this news is an understatement.”

It says the project was based on “an altruistic ideal of bringing artists and live entertainment fans gently out of lockdown in a format that is completely safe”.

However, it said the escalating costs proved to be too prohibitive.

“The Drive In Club has made this difficult decision to keep everyone safe without compromising the quality of the shows and the safety of all those involved,” it says.

“We are truly sorry for the disappointment that this has caused for artists, crew and fans.”

The Drive In Club, which uses the slogan ‘like going out, but staying in’, said all tickets will be refunded at face value within the next two weeks.

This comes as Live Nation has also cancelled its scheduled Live From The Drive In events, reportedly citing “latest developments regarding local lockdowns”.

Leicester went into local lockdown on June 30, with nonessential shops forced to close and schools only open to certain vulnerable children, as the rest of the UK was easing out of restrictions.

It came as Leicester’s mayor Sir Peter Soulsby described the measures as “a political decision” on Sky News.