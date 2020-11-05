Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review: A Bout De Souffle (1960)

PUBLISHED: 09:26 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 05 November 2020

Breathless A Bout De Souffle by Jean Luc Goddard

Breathless A Bout De Souffle by Jean Luc Goddard

Archant

The appeal of Jean-Luc Godard’s once revolutionary film is now painfully nostalgic but the crude and amateurish scenes retain a timeless magic

My breathless cinema moment was Raiders Of The Lost Ark, in the early eighties. I remember staggering out of that in a state of ecstatic agitation: who knew films were allowed to be that much fun?

If I’d been born two decades earlier perhaps it would’ve been Godard’s debut.

Back then its innovations - handheld camera, the jump cuts, fourth wall breaks and location shooting with passers-by staring into the camera - was this great unleashing of energy. Who knew that cinema could be so wild and free?

You may also want to watch:

Of course, Hollywood movies are now so packed with fun that they’re often a bit of a chore and viewers coming to A Bout De Souffle for the first time may be a bit surprised that this amateurish-looking film is some kind of big deal.

It’s so crude it often resembles a group of friends wandering the streets of Paris re-enacting scenes from the crime drama they have just seen.

But it’s hard to deny there’s a timeless magic to Jean Seberg in her stripy top and pixie haircut crying “New York Herald Tribune.”

Once it was revolutionary, now its appeal is painfully nostalgic.

4/5 stars

Starring Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Richard Balducci, Jean Pierre Melville. 60th Anniversary 4K restoration. Black and White. French with subtitles. Blu-ray, DVD and VOD. Running time 89 mins.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Hampstead business owners Ed Robson (top left) and Keith Fawkes (bottom left) want a clear exit path out of lockdown from Boris Johnson. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Nigel Sutton/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Hampstead business owners Ed Robson (top left) and Keith Fawkes (bottom left) want a clear exit path out of lockdown from Boris Johnson. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Nigel Sutton/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate manager Knight pleased with personality shown by his squad

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Film review The Anderson Tapes (15)

ANDERSON TAPES

Film review: A Bout De Souffle (1960)

Breathless A Bout De Souffle by Jean Luc Goddard

Film review Mangrove by Steve McQueen

Stills for Steve McQueen's Mangrove

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane following penalty award against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.