Open air cinema at Kenwood House

PUBLISHED: 11:20 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 10 July 2020

ROCKETMAN Taron Egerton

Luna Cinema will screen Rocket Man, Pretty Woman and Some Like It Hot on the flower lawn of the 18th Century English Heritage mansion in August

Open air screenings of Rocket Man, Pretty Woman and Some Like It Hot will take place on Kenwood House’s flower lawn next month.

Luna Cinema will install a pop-up screen in the grounds of the 18th Century English Heritage mansion with an on-site bar serving beer, prosecco, wine and soft drinks, and food available from street food trucks.

Bookings are limited to 6 people from no more than two households but Luna managers say “we can assure you that at all our screenings each booking group will be given a pitch that allows safe distance from any adjacent groups”.

They added: “Cinema under the stars is the perfect, safe way for everyone to return to the big screen this summer.”

Screenings take place on August 12, 13 and 14 starting with Billy Wilder’s classic 1959 cross-dressing comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.

thelunacinema.com

