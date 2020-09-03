Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review The Painted Bird (18)

PUBLISHED: 11:02 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 03 September 2020

The Painted Bird

The Painted Bird

Info

Václav Marhoul’s harrowing film about a young boy’s struggle to survive in Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe is not so much bleak as blunt bringing little resonance to the suffering and violence

The Painted Bird The Painted Bird

The Painted Bird. (18.)

Directed by Václav Marhoul.

Starring Petr Kotlar, Stellan Skarsgård, Harvey Keitel, Barry Pepper, Julian Sands and Udo Kier. Subtitled. Black and white. In cinemas and streaming.

Running Time: 169 mins.

**

This is the kind of film that people cross themselves before watching: “For what we are about to receive, gawd help us.”

Rated 18 for “strong violence, sexual violence and disturbing scenes” (BBFC speak for miscellaneous), this tale of a young boy’s struggle to survive in Eastern Europe during the holocaust and World War Two arrives in cinemas brandishing a reputation as a kind of arthouse Human Centipede – mask up and see if you will you make it through its 169 minutes without walking out in disgust.

You may also want to watch:

But after all the hype, the film doesn’t really put you through the wringer. Although the material is unflinching, its worst excesses are implied rather than made explicit. This adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski’s not-actually autobiographical novel is an episodic tale following a nameless orphan boy (Kotlar) wandering through an unspecified area of Eastern Europe.

His big problem is that wherever he goes people take an instant dislike to him. If they don’t think he’s a Gypsy they think he’s a Jew; if he’s not a Jew he’s possessed by Satan.

And the people he rubs up the wrong way always have a pitchfork handy, or a whip, or a stick, or a hole to bury him in, or a latrine to push him into. And then the Nazis turn up. The only positive is none of them stays long: a few minutes and he’s off on route to the next depravity.

Sprinkled among the gawping, leering, jeering, gap-toothed peasantry are a few big-name actors. It’s like an inverse of the star-studded Jesus film The Greatest Story Ever Told where half of Hollywood popped up to prove their piety.

Here, performers like Skarsgard and Keitel (looking like a penitent Hughie Green in the role of a good priest) show up to register their opposition to Man’s Inhumanity To Man.

The problem with the film is not its bleakness but its bluntness. Some of the black and white cinematography is striking but Marhoul’s direction is pedestrian.

The framing, shot selection and editing are conventional, they don’t add resonance to the suffering we are being put through.

2/5 stars

Www.halfmanhalfcritic.com for blu-ray reviews of Harold Lloyd’s Safety Last from Criterion and silent epic The Man Who Laughs from Eureka.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal captain Kim Little named in Champions League team of the season

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Ham&High joins calls for Whitehall to keep promises to do ‘whatever necessary’ for local councils’ post-Covid finances

Robert Jenrick is communities minister. The Ham&High is calling for the government to honour promises to support councils' Covid-19 recovery efforts. Picture: PA/Archant

Film review The Painted Bird (18)

The Painted Bird

Editor’s comment: Cannot give our councils a choice of ‘cuts or bust’

North London front pages, dated September 3, 2020. Picture: Archant