Film Review: She Dies Tomorrow (15)

She Dies Tomorrow by Amy Seimetz

Off-beat indie black comedy is low on nail-biting tension and high on mumbling but has an affecting charm

Kate Sheil & Kentucker Audley in She Dies Tomorrow by Amy Seimetz

The truth is that we are all going to die alone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spread the misery around while we’re still here.

When Amy (Sheil) suddenly becomes convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, she just has to tell her sister Jane (Adams.)

She then becomes convinced that She is also going to die tomorrow so she has to tell her brother (Messina) and then he …etc, etc.

Perhaps the film’s defining moment comes early on during a phone call, when Jane complains that she is having problem understanding what her sister is saying.

The film may sound like a thriller but is actually a lo-fi indie-mumbles production, so nail-biting tension and clear articulation are in short supply.

It’s like Ringu - or any of those supernatural chain letter dramas - but with glum acceptance instead of screaming and frantic solution seeking.

It will infuriate casual viewers drawn in by the title, but those looking for an offbeat, stony-faced black comedy may well find it affecting.

4/5 stars

Starring Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Chris Messina, Kentucker Audley and Katie Aselton. Curzon Home Cinema and digital download. Running Time: 84 min.