Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review The Human Voice

PUBLISHED: 19:49 29 October 2020

Tilda Swinton in Almodovar's The Human Voice

Tilda Swinton in Almodovar's The Human Voice

Archant

Almodovar’s lockdown project is a half hour English language monologue about Tilda Switon’s jilted lover that feels like an exercise in acting for acting’s sake

It’s freely adapted from a piece by Jean Cocteau, Tilda Swinton’s in it and it’s A Film By Almodovar, the artist who mislaid his first name, so you can expect it to be buried under enough gush that people will be prepared to shell out for a half-hour monologue.

Swinton is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, living in a flat decorated in the bright, primary colours of one of his early films from the Pedro days.

You may also want to watch:

Ah, but it’s actually a film set, in the middle of a sound stage. She buys an axe and then takes a phone call from the lover who has ended things after four years.

A lot of people have used lockdown as a chance to try something new. Almodovar has used it as an opportunity to make his first film in English.

It glides pleasantly past, looks tremendous but, let’s be honest, when it comes to writing half-hour monologues for female performers that Cocteau was no Alan Bennett, and it all looks like an exercise in acting for acting’s sake.

2/5 stars

Directed by Almodovar. Starring Tilda Swinton. 30 mins. + pre-recorded Q&A with Swinton, Almodovar and Mark Kermode. Running time: 45 mins.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham beaten by Royal Antwerp despite half-time overhaul

Antwerp's Faris Haroun and Tottenham's Carlos Vinicius battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match at the Bosuilstadion, Antwerp.

Hendon turn attentions to FA Trophy tie

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Wingate chairman Sharpe believes key financiers have not provided support

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Film review The Human Voice

Tilda Swinton in Almodovar's The Human Voice

Film review: Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula

Zombie movie Last Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula