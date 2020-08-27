Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review Les Miserables (15)

PUBLISHED: 09:11 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 27 August 2020

Les Miserables

Les Miserables

Archant

Not the Victor Hugo musical but a darkly comic noir about a rural cop’s first day on his new beat patrolling a Parisian slum estate

Les Miserables Les Miserables

This Les Miz is a feature-length Le Bill, in which a cop from the sticks who has moved to Paris, spends his first day on the job getting ragged by his new partners as he tours his beat – a slum estate in the suburbs.

The story starts with the search for a lion cub stolen from a circus and escalates alarmingly. During the day, he gets to deal with various community leaders, sees the numerous faultlines in this society, and is shocked by his partners’ abuse of power.

You may also want to watch:

Although it’s treading a familiar beat, it does so effectively. It’s a compelling drama but with plenty of black humour; fierce, but not polemical.

The mark of the film is that everybody can see what they want in it. The police prejudice is so ingrained that even the black officers have taken it on, while viewers of a Le Pen slant will be alarmed at a world where the Muslim Brotherhood is the moral authority and will have all their prejudices confirmed about the failures of multi-culturalism.

4/5 stars

Directed by Ladj Ly. Starring Damien Bonard, Alexis Manenti and Djebril Zonga. In French with subtitles. In cinemas. Running time: 104 mins.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Brondesbury captain Overy feels they’re improving despite poor results

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019

Tottenham seal huge win over London Bees

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Ten wines to try from southern France

September Wine recommendations and GrenacheYalumba's 1889-planted grenache vines

Celebrate International Grenache day with a glass of red

Wine tasting at Yalumba, Angaston SA for Wine Selector Magazine. Pic James Knowler / @jkcrewphotos

Film review Les Miserables (15)

Les Miserables