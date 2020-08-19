Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review: Hope Gap

PUBLISHED: 13:57 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 19 August 2020

Annette Bening and Bill Nighy star in Hope Gap

Annette Bening and Bill Nighy star in Hope Gap

Archant

Bill Nighy’s dull schoolteacher dumps his shrew of a wife while their son looks on mystified in this underwhelming drama set on the Sussex coast

This is a film about a nice reasonable man who finally gets round to leaving the dreadful old shrew of a wife he’s been with for 29 years.

I’m sure I’m missing something there, some nuances are being overlooked, but I can only work on the evidence I’m presented with.

The couple lives in Seaford, between Eastbourne and Brighton on the Sussex coast and somebody’s drone got plenty of use on the sweeping coastal shots of the Seven Sisters white cliffs. It’s not Bexhill, but it is that kind of elephant’s graveyard for financially secure marriages to retire to. But one Sunday morning hen-pecked school teacher Nighy announces he’s had enough of being condescended to by his poetry-spouting wife Bening.

You may also want to watch:

Probably he got tired of listening to her English accent. You couldn’t fault its accuracy but it is unyieldingly fierce and unforgiving, and it blocks up her performance like a head cold you just can’t shift.

You can’t imagine her ever having said “I love you,” without it seeming like the most withering of putdowns. Even after the devastating blow of being left, she can’t find any humility and still wants to make a scene whenever possible.

So obviously audiences side with Nighy.

Now, confession time: I have to admit that I don’t understand why Nighy has this national treasure status. His character arc in Hope Gap is quite telling: he is slowly revealed to be a dull, dry, shrivelled man who Bening somehow mistook for being interesting. Yet even then she refuses to give up on the illusion, probably because of all the years she has invested in it.

It’s hard to know quite what our interest is in all this. Their adult son would be the obvious place for a clue, but O’Connor looks on as mystified as the rest of us. O’Connor was splendid in Emma and God’s Own Country but here he’s like a man who failed his Inbetweeners audition, offering glum and perplexed reactions to events. Perhaps he can’t believe that an acclaimed and successful screenwriter like Nicholson (Gladiator, Les Miserables) would use extracts from officers’ diaries about the inhuman conditions on Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow as a metaphor for getting through a divorce.

2/5 stars

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

North London A Level students to hold Parliament Square demo over ‘unjust’ results

People take part in a protest outside the Department of Education in Westminster, London, over the government's handling of A-level results. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

North London A Level students to hold Parliament Square demo over ‘unjust’ results

People take part in a protest outside the Department of Education in Westminster, London, over the government's handling of A-level results. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal Women announce squad ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘Resilient’ students ‘wholeheartedly deserve’ improved grades, says Westminster headteacher

The Westminster Academy Class of 2020, before social distancing measures. Picture: Westminster Academy

South Hampstead musician shoots lockdown short film on his bicycle

South Hampstead musician The Head of Music filmed his one minute piece Proper Sketchy on his bike on the Ainsworth Estate

Film review: Hope Gap

Annette Bening and Bill Nighy star in Hope Gap