Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review: I Am Woman (15)

PUBLISHED: 09:30 01 October 2020

Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman

Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman

Archant

Helen Reddy biopic tries to pitch the singer as a feminist icon, but the cheesy daytime TV style makers her seem as middle of the road as her music

Helen Reddy biopic I Am WomanHelen Reddy biopic I Am Woman

My memory of Helen Reddy, who died last week, was as a recorder of nice songs, a less edgy Karen Carpenter. According to this biopic, Reddy (Cobham-Hervey) was a little bit MOR and a little bit second-wave feminist, and her big hit was an unofficial anthem for the 70’s women’s lib movement.

You may also want to watch:

The film follows her rise to stardom and her slide away from it, through the years of her marriage to music biz promoter Jeff Wald (Peters.)

Cobham-Hervey has genuine star quality as Reddy, and Peters offers an energetic James Wood run out as Wald. But they can’t overcome the film’s cheesy, daytime TV style. According to this, Reddy was a principled goody-goody married to a man who snorted cocaine like he’d been told there was a pot of gold at the end of one of the lines.

Helen Reddy biopic I Am WomanHelen Reddy biopic I Am Woman

The suggestion is that Reddy was something more than an easy listening chanteuse, but other than holding her own in the male-dominated business, the trail she blazes is an unremarkable one. The song was culturally significant but perhaps the attention paid to its lyricist and singer in Moon’s film is undue.

2/3 stars

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex head coach Law is backing talented crop of youngsters

Luke Hollman drives the ball for North Middlesex in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

‘It’s really important to keep this flame of live theatre alive’

Maggie Norris

Film review: Kajillionaire

(L to R) Debra Winger as

London Film Festival gets underway with virtual premieres available to stream

Kate Winslet in Francis Lee's Ammonite one of the premieres at the London BFI film festival 2020

Film review: I Am Woman (15)

Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman