Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Film review Shirley (15)

PUBLISHED: 10:52 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 22 October 2020

A still from the film Shirley

A still from the film Shirley

Archant

Elisabeth Moss plays the agoraphobic depressive author of The House On Haunted Hill who develops a twisted relationship with a young couple come to stay

There is no need for another story about ghastly academic types and surely Shirley Jackson (Moss), the celebrated author of The House On Haunted Hill, and her English professor husband (Stuhlbarg) are the most ghastly academic types imaginable.

He is a self-satisfied philanderer professor; she an acid-tongued depressive who won’t leave the house. This agoraphobic agrophile is spoiling for a fight with anyone unwise enough to venture into her home. When a young couple arrive to stay, flushed with the expectation that this is a great opportunity for him (Lerman), she (Young) is initially the main target of Shirley’s venom. But from there the relationship becomes more complicated and twisted.

You may also want to watch:

This is not a biopic but rather an adaptation of a novel, set in the summer after the New Yorker has published Jackson’s celebrated short story The Lottery.

Decker has made a spiky, eerie film that looks good and has strong performances. A film about someone who goes batty after spending all their time at home may capture the mood right now, but Shirley’s surely just a little bit too shut-in.

Directed by Josephine Decker. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman. In cinemas and on digital. Running time: 107 mins.

2/5 stars

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allinson full of pride in his side’s performance in Poole Town loss

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez helps deliver Black History Month educational session for local young people

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur attends a Black History Month educational workshop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 20, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Four Arsenal stars named in WSL team of the week

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (right) battles for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey before scoring her side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Film review: Relic (15)

A still from the film Relic

Film review Shirley (15)

A still from the film Shirley