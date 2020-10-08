Film review: Being A Human Person

Behind the scenes portrait of Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson working on his final film is for fans only - even the making of great films is a dull process

Being A Human Person.

Directed by Fred Scott.

Featuring Roy Andersson. In cinemas.

Running time: 90 mins.

***

The Human Person is Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, and this is a behind the scenes portrait of the 77-year-old working on his final film, About Endlessness.

It has the perfect title: humanity’s humble glory and awkwardness are the subject of his unique films. Each one is made entirely inside Studio 24, the Stockholm townhouse where he has been living and working for nearly 40 years.

He shoots where he sleeps and the film shows the tensions and joys of this film collective.

For me, Andersson’s absurdist deadpan vision represents the 21st century’s greatest cinematic achievement so it was exciting to see the man in action and look inside the place where the magic is made.

That said, this is basically a Making Of. Nobody makes films like Andersson but making films is fundamentally a bit of a bore, even his. There’s a bit of drama when the avuncular Andersson is revealed to be alcoholic, but there’s nothing much of interest to a non-fan.

My biggest issue with it is that this is the Making Of a film that hasn’t been released yet: About Endlessness comes out November 6th.