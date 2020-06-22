Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Drive-in movies at Ally Pally

PUBLISHED: 16:34 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 22 June 2020

Archant

Rooftop Film Club are hosting retro classics such as Grease, Back to the Future and ET at the Muswell Hill landmark to cheer up Londoners pining for a night out

Retro movie classics incuding Grease, Shrek, Jaws and Back to the Future will be shown at Alexandra Palace’s new Drive-In Film Club.

Run by the established Rooftop Film Club, cinema-goers can stay in their cars and enjoy a contactless, socially distanced night out from July 4.

Tickets are on sale now for the two daily screenings including daytime family shows such as Toy Story, Up, Black Panther, ET and Aladdin.

More recent adult movies such as Joker, Knives Out, and If Beale Street Could Talk are also on the initial two week programme, with more films released throughout July.

You may also want to watch:

Rooftop Film Club co-founder Gerry Cottle said they had temporarily reinvented their al-fresco cinema to offer Londoners a much-needed escape during this difficult time.

He said: “We want to bring people together, albeit safely, during this challenging age of social distancing. Leaving your home in the safety of your vehicle will provide a fresh opportunity to share new experiences with the people you’re isolated with. We also want to give our staff an opportunity to earn a living without compromising their health, and partner with local businesses so they can continue to operate and generate economic value.”

Lucy Fenner, Commercial Director at Alexandra Palace said: “With spectacular panoramic views of London, Alexandra Palace Park is the perfect setting for this cinema experience. Lockdown has posed venues like ours significant challenges and we’ve had to find innovative ways to keep working, where possible, and keep entertaining.”

Tickets cost £27.50 per car for daytime screenings and £29.50 for 8pm screenings regardless of occupancy - with NHS workers offered free screenings.

Guests can bring their own snacks or order online in advance including hot dogs, drinks and popcorn. Film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car and toilets with extra-sanitisation procedures will be available on site.

www.rooftopfilmclub.com.

