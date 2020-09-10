Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Curzon X screenings at Camden Market include early films by Boon Joon ho

PUBLISHED: 14:40 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 10 September 2020

still from Barking Dogs Never Bite by Bong Joon ho

Archant

The Oscar-winning Korean director’s early films have the same dark comic social commentary as Parasite and can be streamed at home or seen live in Camden Market

During the dark days of lockdown, independent film distributor Curzon Artificial Eye basically survived because of the revenue boost generated by Parasite’s unprecedented success.

To capitalise on this they are now re-releasing Oscar-winning director Bong Joon ho’s first two films.

His debut, Barking Dogs Never Bite, is similar to the black comic social commentary of Parasite. Set in a high rise apartment block, a would-be lecturer plans extreme measures to deal with the irritating barking of a neighbour’s dog.

Funny, dark, original and inventive, it’s a formidable first step.

A fictionalised version of the police investigation into a rural serial killer in the 80s, perhaps the Korean equivalent of The Yorkshire Ripper, Memories of Murder was his first international hit and began his partnership with actor Kang Ho Song.

He plays the bumbling local plod teamed with slick Seoul officer Kim Sang kyung.

The film presents the investigation as a chaotic helter-skelter of missed opportunities and macho blustering.

4/5 stars.

As well as streaming on Curzon Home Cinema they are part of the open-air cinema event Curzon X at Camden Market’s North Yard from September 16-30.

Memories is on Friday 18th, Sleeping Dogs Saturday 19th. Summer of 85, Little Girl and Being a Human are also on the bill.

www.camdenmarket.com/curzon

