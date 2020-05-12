Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Israeli Film Festival goes virtual with help from JW3

PUBLISHED: 11:06 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 12 May 2020

A still from Born in Jerusalem but Still Alive

Archant

The Finchley Road community centre is promoting the best of this year’s features and documentaries from Israel as annual Seret UK festival switches to home screenings

This year’s Israeli Film and TV Festival is going virtual thanks to help from JW3.

The Jewish community centre on Finchley Road would normally be a hub for screenings of the country’s latest film offerings, but will now promote home viewings of the festival to their membership.

Seret UK 2020 runs from May 21-30 with audiences able to buy anything from a single ticket to a festival pass for £49.99 with added events such as Q&As with directors and actors.

You may also want to watch:

Co-founders Odelia Haroush, Anat Koren and Patty Hochmann: “It’s been a tough decision but rather than cancel, the excellent films that we have selected to share with UK audiences will be available on home screens, rather than in cinemas.”

The programme includes debut feature films, documentaries and big releases from Israel’s internationally renowned directors. Films range from high octane thrillers, black comedies and romances, to documentaries about Israeli politics, infertility and the effects of living in a time of war.

During lockdown, JW3 continues to offer courses, and events online as well as making a range of past events - from puppet shows to talks - available to watch via JW3TV.

CEO Raymond Simonson said: “It’s wonderful that the festival is going ahead in these difficult times. We’re excited to be supporting SERET UK to bring the best of Israeli film into people’s homes”.

Purchase films via www.seret-international.org/uk

See more of JW3TV at jw3.org.uk.

