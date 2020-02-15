Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Rock'n'roll comedy lined up for Ha Ha Highgate

PUBLISHED: 09:42 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 15 February 2020

Ronnie Golden. Picture: Steve Ullathorne (www.SteveUllathorne.com)

A north London rock'n'roll comedian heads up the bill at a Highgate pub this month.

Ronnie Golden has opened for Tom Jones, The Ramones and Engelbert Humperdinck - and on Wednesday, February 26 he headlines Ha Ha Highgate Comedy Night at the Prince of Wales.

Also on the bill are Tom Ward, Fiona Allen, Ali Cook, Charlie Partridge and MC Sion James.

Ronnie has performed several Edinburgh shows with Barry Cryer and was a regular voice on Spitting Image.

Tom Ward, who was the winner of Chortle Best Newcomer 2017, comes fresh from supporting Jack Whitehall on his arena dates.

Fiona Allen will be a familiar face from the Emmy award-winning Smack The Pony.

Comedian and magician Ali Cook is the star of the West End show Impossible and television series including Now You See It, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Dirty Tricks.

Charlie Partridge has appeared on BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Three, and "lovable giant" MC Sion James is a well-known face on the London comedy circuit.

Tickets are £7 in advance (£10 cash on the door) from https://www.jokepit.com/e/2675 or reserve by asking at the bar.

Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

