Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

PUBLISHED: 18:38 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 26 April 2020

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Archant

A fixture of the north London comedy circuit is going online – with ticket prices dependent on the audience members’ situation during coronavirus lockdown.

Nice N’ Spiky Comedy club nights have been held across the city, with regular events at The Regent (Angel), Drink Shop Do (King’s Cross) and Paradise (Kensal Green).

With no end in sight to the closure of venues, promoter Clara Heimerdinger is launching an interactive chat show via Zoom, to take place every Wednesday.

Acts booked include Shazia Mirza, Josh Howie and Jen Brister.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re really excited to be working with a brand new format of two of our best performers in conversation online, with stories, rambles, some audience questions, and anything else that arises,” said Clara.

“Standard tickets are £4, and it is £3 for furloughed people, and free for those unwaged or working in medical or care professions.”

The use of Zoom means audience members can choose to be seen by the acts, living room to living room, or they can turn the camera off, sit back and enjoy the show.

Nice N’ Spiky takes place every Wednesday night, 8.30-9.30pm. The line-ups announced so far are Sindhu Vee and Tom Ward (April 29); Nigel Ng and Eshaan Akbar (May 6); Shazia Mirza and Josh Howie (May 13); and Jen Brister and Jess Fostekew (May 20).

Tickets will be made available via www.tickettailor.com/events/nicenspikycomedy/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Coronavirus: More than 500 Covid-19 discharged from Royal Free NHS Trust, but death toll passes 400

Royal Free nurses Chito Gabutin, ward manager, and Sandra Leal, a junior sister. Their ward has been pinning butterflies to a mural to mark when patients recover from Covid-19. Picture: Royal Free NHS Trust

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Most Read

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Coronavirus: More than 500 Covid-19 discharged from Royal Free NHS Trust, but death toll passes 400

Royal Free nurses Chito Gabutin, ward manager, and Sandra Leal, a junior sister. Their ward has been pinning butterflies to a mural to mark when patients recover from Covid-19. Picture: Royal Free NHS Trust

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Coronavirus: Movember campaign to connect men over sporting classics

The scoreboard shows the final score after the FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Germany and England at the Olympic Stadium, Munich in 2001

Boxing: The top five female amateurs in history

Great Britain's Nicola Adams during a media session ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Mindfulness ‘could help footballers avoid injury’

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira lays injured during the FA Cup fifth round match at Portsmouth
Drive 24