North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward Archant

A fixture of the north London comedy circuit is going online – with ticket prices dependent on the audience members’ situation during coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nice N’ Spiky Comedy club nights have been held across the city, with regular events at The Regent (Angel), Drink Shop Do (King’s Cross) and Paradise (Kensal Green).

With no end in sight to the closure of venues, promoter Clara Heimerdinger is launching an interactive chat show via Zoom, to take place every Wednesday.

Acts booked include Shazia Mirza, Josh Howie and Jen Brister.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re really excited to be working with a brand new format of two of our best performers in conversation online, with stories, rambles, some audience questions, and anything else that arises,” said Clara.

“Standard tickets are £4, and it is £3 for furloughed people, and free for those unwaged or working in medical or care professions.”

The use of Zoom means audience members can choose to be seen by the acts, living room to living room, or they can turn the camera off, sit back and enjoy the show.

Nice N’ Spiky takes place every Wednesday night, 8.30-9.30pm. The line-ups announced so far are Sindhu Vee and Tom Ward (April 29); Nigel Ng and Eshaan Akbar (May 6); Shazia Mirza and Josh Howie (May 13); and Jen Brister and Jess Fostekew (May 20).

Tickets will be made available via www.tickettailor.com/events/nicenspikycomedy/.