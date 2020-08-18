Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Andrew Maxwell and Milton Jones play comedy gigs on Ally Pally’s beer terrace

PUBLISHED: 14:04 18 August 2020

Milton Jones will perform at Alexandra Palace this summer

www.steveullathorne.com 07961 380969

Live comedy on the Terrace continues to September 3 with quick-fire sets, a well stocked bar, and panoramic views over London from the Muswell Hill landmark

Lou Sanders will play at Alexandra PalaceLou Sanders will play at Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace’s socially distanced comedy gigs on its huge outdoor terrace continue this month with quick-fire sets by Milton Jones and Lou Sanders.

Comedy On The Terrace got underway in mid-August with the likes of Ed Gamble and Andrew Maxwell performing both new material and their current repertoire at the Muswell Hill landmark.

The Thursday evening line-ups feature three acts and a compere and continue until September with Maxwell, Helen Bauer, Michael Akadiri and Elf Lyons playing on August 20.

August 27 will feature Lou Sanders, Garrett Millerick, Glenn Moore and Julian Deane, while Jones is pegged to perform on September 3 alongside further acts to be announced.

Maxwell said: “It’s great to be performing for a live audience again, and what

better place than on The Terrace at Ally Pally. Live comedy has taken a huge hit this year so it’s good to find new ways of making it happen.”

Audiences can order street food and drinks from a well-stocked bar serving craft beers, wine and cocktails via an at table app - and enjoy panoramic views over London on Ally Pally’s South Terrace.

With music Friday to Sunday throughout the Summer, the terrace has offered safe post lockdown entertainment including contact free payment, table service and increased cleaning.

Comedy on The Terrace costs £15 per person. Maximum six people per booking: alexandrapalace.com/theterrace

