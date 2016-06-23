Nigel Osner’s podcast for the over 60s ‘Too bored to stay in too scared to go out’

Nigel Osner whose lockdown podcast is titled 'Too bored to stay in too scared to go out' Archant

The Hampstead Garden Suburb performer and lyricist changed the name of his new venture and got creative after being forced to self-isolate

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronovirus self-isolation has forced Nigel Osner to get creative with his new podcast for the over 60s.

The Hampstead Garden Suburb lyricist and performer had originally named it after his latest Edinburgh Fringe show; Too Young To Stay In Too Old To Go Out!

But just a week later he was confined indoors and decided to change it to a line from one of his comic songs ‘Too Bored to Stay In Too Scared To Go Out’.

He has even taken to interviewing one of his characters, a prissy spinster named Doreen.

He explains: “When I came back from the Edinburgh Fringe last year - and had recovered from a toe broken on the suitcase containing my costumes – I decided to develop a podcast aimed at the 60 plus demographic about the problems and opportunities for those no longer young.

“It looks at some of the challenges that listeners may be facing in their Platinum years but in particular I want to celebrate those who defy the stale expectations of what being older means in largely good humoured discussions.

“I talk to people and discuss their philosophy of ageing well. Hopefully it will bring a smile to my listeners who will probably relate to the challenges that we are all facing.”

His debut podcast, recorded just before the lockdown, was a conversation with Carole Stone about friendship and love. Known as the Networking Queen, the former Woman’s Hour and Any Questions producer has set up The Carole Stone Foundation to promote connecting people, exchanging ideas and building global friendships as essential to a fairer society.

“I recorded my conversation with Carole in a studio but almost immediately I was faced with lockdown, which is particularly restrictive for me as I am over 70,” he adds.

“In the second podcast I reviewed my current position with Covid and lockdown and rewrote the title song of the show and the podcast.

“Then I interviewed one of my cabaret characters, who is stuck on a cruise ship outside Sorrento because everyone on board is in quarantine. She is sharing a cabin with a friend she now hates!”

Osner recorded his schizophrenic conversation on his phone and says the audience response has been very positive.

“For the next episodes, I will be upping my technological game by setting up a home studio and conducting virtual interviews. Next on my list will be speaking to Maggie Pigott, who has written a book called ‘How to age joyfully.”

You may also want to watch:

For more on the podcosts go to nigelosner.com

Or listen in at bit.ly/DoreenLockdown

I get all restless trapped in my flat

Because where I am is not where it’s at.

No fun to be had, no people to see

I’m self isolating and stuck here with me!

So that is what this song is about

Too bored to stay in, too scared to go out!

I plucked up courage, went for a stroll

I armed myself with a two metre pole

Waved it about but it made people laugh

And then I tripped over and broke it in half.

I got so stressed it brought on my gout

Too bored to stay in, too scared to go out!