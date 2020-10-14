Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Shazia Mirza plays North Finchley’s Arts Depot

PUBLISHED: 10:56 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 14 October 2020

Shazia Mirza appears at Finchley's Arts Depot in November with her show Coconut

The Hampstead comic riffs on race, Megan Markle and lockdown in an updated version of her show Coconut on November 14

Hampstead comedian Shazia Mirza brings her latest show to Arts Depot next month.

Coconut plays at the Finchley venue on November 14 and includes updated material written during lockdown.

“I wrote this show a year ago. It was relevant, funny, timely and I knew every single bit of it,” says the comic whose shows never fail to take on the burning issues of the day from Jihadi brides in The Kardashians Made Me Do It, to Brexit in With Love From St Tropez.

“Then one day in March, the world ended. I had nothing to do, and I did what everyone else was doing. I sat on the settee in my pyjamas, stuffing myself with Nutella whilst watching documentaries on Ted Bundy.

“I thought I’d better make my show more relevant: no one cares about reality TV, celebrity and me starving in a jungle when people have been struggling to get eggs these past 6 months. Prince Harry told The Queen to do one, Meghan Markle turned into the new Yoko Ono and there are a few more black people on ITV. Things got serious and I have to do some jokes on this while I’m playing to sell-out crowds of 100 people in 3000 seater stadiums”.

