Al Murray, Dara O’Briain and Rich Hall to play live indoor gigs at Ally Pally

With audiences seated at socially distanced tables, month-long Live at Ally Pally also includes gigs by DJ Sasha and The Comet is Coming, and theatre by Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare,

Alexandra Palace will reopen for indoor events with a month of music and comedy including gigs by Al Murray, Dara O’Briain and Rich Hall,

The return of live entertainment in a transformed West Hall follows the success of the Palace’s alfresco comedy gigs this summer.

Live at Ally Pally runs October 15 to November 18 with the opening show headlined by Murray’s The Pub Landlord.

Phil Wang, Adam Hills and Angela Barnes will also perform quick fire sets of new material alongside current repertoire to audiences seated at socially distanced tables.

Music wise there will be live sets from DJ Sasha on October 30 and The Comet Is Coming - a fusion of jazz, Afrofuturism, electronica and psychedelia - on 18 November.

Award-winning theatre company Sh!t-faced Shakespeare’s unique take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays on October 25 and club night Rebel Bingo is on October 31.

Audiences will be served food and drinks at their tables ordered by an at-table app.

Louise Stewart, Chief Executive of Alexandra Palace says: “We have faced and continue to face some incredibly difficult times but our lights have remained switched on throughout this period of uncertainty. We have collaborated with the likes of ENO on Europe’s first drive-in opera and Melody VR on virtual reality gigs whilst working tirelessly to support our local community. Our building became a giant food distribution hub during lockdown and we’ve continued to deliver activity from our creative learning programme online for families in our local community and beyond.

“After safely hosting over 17,000 people at one of London’s biggest beer gardens over the summer, Live at Ally Pally feels like the next logical step going into the Autumn. We’re thrilled to be able to welcome audiences back into our building for some of the best in live entertainment.”

Bookings at alexandrapalace.com