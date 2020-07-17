Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Stephen K Amos and Dane Baptiste top comedy bill in aid of Black Minds Matter

PUBLISHED: 15:52 17 July 2020

Comedian Dane Baptiste. Picture: Dane Baptiste

Comedian Dane Baptiste. Picture: Dane Baptiste

Dane Baptiste

A live online comedy show will raise money to provide free mental health services for Black individuals and families.

Stephen K Amos. Picture: Dominic LipinskiStephen K Amos. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Stephen K Amos, Dane Baptiste, Thanyia Moore and Nathan Caton make up the bill for the event on Thursday, July 23, in aid of Black Minds Matter UK.

The show is organised by Hackney creative agency Don’t Panic, along with Nice N’ Spiky Comedy, which in normal times runs events across north London, at venues including The Regent in Islington and Paradise By Way of Kensal Green.

Nice N’ Spiky’s Clara Heimerdinger, from St John’s Wood, has been producing shows online since March, and said: “The perks of online comedy shows? Well, apart from the line up of comics themselves, the list goes on - no need to worry about social distancing, bad weather, travel, or even leaving the house. Just pour your favourite drink and have a laugh.”

For Zoom gigs, audience members are encouraged to turn their video cameras on so they can interact with the comedians.

You may also want to watch:

Stephen K Amos is well known for his work on television shows including Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance and QI. He has been described by The Sunday Times as “a national treasure”.

Dane Baptiste made comedy history in 2014 as the first Black British act to be nominated for a Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Since then he has embarked on sold-out tours, and written and starred in his own BBC sitcom.

In 2017 comedian, actress, writer and presenter Thanyia Moore joined a list including the likes of Katherine Ryan, Andi Osho, Sarah Millican, London Hughes and Desiree Birch when she was crowned Funny Women Champion.

Nathan Caton has appeared on Live at the Apollo, made regular appearances on Mock the Week and has a hit BBC Radio 4 sitcom, Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing.

The event won’t be repeated or streamed. Those with tickets will be emailed a Zoom link three hours before the show begins

The show is aimed at an over-18s audience and will begin at 9pm on Thursday, July 23.

Tickets are £8.50 early bird and £12.50 general admission. For tickets, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Haringey Council to seize empty homes in £6million bid to tackle housing crisis

The scheme is designed to tackle educational inequality and will cost the council £120,000 per year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Man shot in the chest while with friends in Camden Town park

A 23-year-old man was shot in Castlehaven Park, police believe. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Haringey Council to seize empty homes in £6million bid to tackle housing crisis

The scheme is designed to tackle educational inequality and will cost the council £120,000 per year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Man shot in the chest while with friends in Camden Town park

A 23-year-old man was shot in Castlehaven Park, police believe. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Sunrisers name Griffin as head coach

Trevor Griffin is the head coach of the newly-named Sunrisers

Hockey schedule revealed for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics (pic GB Hockey)

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘cannot focus on trends’ ahead of City semi-final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Coronavirus: Crowds to attend selected sports events in pilot scheme

The Kia Oval cricket ground in London is currently shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

Oliver Skipp looks forward after signing new four-year deal with Tottenham

Roland Idowu of Southampton and Oliver Skipp of Tottenham during Tottenham Hotspur Under-18 vs Southampton Under-18, Under-18 Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 24th March 2019