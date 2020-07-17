Stephen K Amos and Dane Baptiste top comedy bill in aid of Black Minds Matter

A live online comedy show will raise money to provide free mental health services for Black individuals and families.

Stephen K Amos, Dane Baptiste, Thanyia Moore and Nathan Caton make up the bill for the event on Thursday, July 23, in aid of Black Minds Matter UK.

The show is organised by Hackney creative agency Don’t Panic, along with Nice N’ Spiky Comedy, which in normal times runs events across north London, at venues including The Regent in Islington and Paradise By Way of Kensal Green.

Nice N’ Spiky’s Clara Heimerdinger, from St John’s Wood, has been producing shows online since March, and said: “The perks of online comedy shows? Well, apart from the line up of comics themselves, the list goes on - no need to worry about social distancing, bad weather, travel, or even leaving the house. Just pour your favourite drink and have a laugh.”

For Zoom gigs, audience members are encouraged to turn their video cameras on so they can interact with the comedians.

Stephen K Amos is well known for his work on television shows including Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance and QI. He has been described by The Sunday Times as “a national treasure”.

Dane Baptiste made comedy history in 2014 as the first Black British act to be nominated for a Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Since then he has embarked on sold-out tours, and written and starred in his own BBC sitcom.

In 2017 comedian, actress, writer and presenter Thanyia Moore joined a list including the likes of Katherine Ryan, Andi Osho, Sarah Millican, London Hughes and Desiree Birch when she was crowned Funny Women Champion.

Nathan Caton has appeared on Live at the Apollo, made regular appearances on Mock the Week and has a hit BBC Radio 4 sitcom, Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing.

The event won’t be repeated or streamed. Those with tickets will be emailed a Zoom link three hours before the show begins

The show is aimed at an over-18s audience and will begin at 9pm on Thursday, July 23.

Tickets are £8.50 early bird and £12.50 general admission. For tickets, click here.