Alexandra Palace's annual reading challenge Bibliobuzz goes online

Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell will announce the winner of this year’s book award voted for by hundreds of Haringey pupils and library users

The finale of Alexandra Palace’s annual reading challenge Bibliobuzz will go online this year - thanks to the likes of Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell.

Children’s authors Stewart Foster, Thomas Taylor, Aisha Bushby, Rebecca Westcott, Kirsty Applebaum, and Helen Peters will also take part in the initiative, which runs from May 4-15.

Since January, hundreds of nine to 12-year-olds have taken part in the programme run by Haringey Libraries, school librarians and Alexandra Palace.

Young readers were challenged to finish six selected books then vote for their favourite. The project also offers them the chance to attend workshops and reading group sessions, win prizes and meet famous authors.

But when the weekend festival was cancelled at the end of March due to the the coronovirus pandemic, organisers decided to take it digital with authors giving online readings and setting creative challenges for young readers.

Events culminate on May 15 when Bibliobuzz ambassador Cressida Cowell announces the winners of this year’s Alexandra Palace Children’s Book Awards, as voted for by young readers. Bushby’s A Pocketful of Stars, Peters’ Anna At War, and Foster’s Check Mates are among the contenders.

Cressida Cowell said: “In these extraordinary and difficult times, children need the magic of books and reading more than ever. With schools and libraries currently closed, initiatives such as Bibliobuzz are incredibly important in providing children with much-needed space and encouragement to be creative, discover new books, and experience the joy of reading.”

Louise Stewart, Alexandra Park and Palace chief executive said: “Ally Pally may be closed but we are still looking after the Park and Palace and continuing our Learning and Community programmes where we can. We are really excited to be able to continue Bibliobuzz. We wanted to make sure there was a finale to enjoy for everyone who has taken part and an opportunity to see and learn with such inspiring authors.”

