Independent bookstores operate from behind closed doors

Some might say that bookshops are an essential service in these strange times and local independent bookstores are rising to the challenge by operating from behind closed doors.

Although Primrose Hill Books in Regent’s Park Road is shut, staff are available Monday to Saturday 10-5pm to take orders via email or over the phone.

Until the lockdown, they were offering free delivery for those self-isolating in the Primrose Hill area. Now, shipping is £3 per order or free for orders over £25 and most titles are available overnight.

To “stave off the quarantine blues” they are also expanding their range of DVDs, jigsaws, and colouring books.

“Although you are temporarily deprived of the pleasure of browsing our shelves, please feel free to phone for advice and suggestions for family and friends.

We will be sending out regular emails with updates on new titles as they arrive and making a curated selection available for sale on our website.”

Contact 0207 586 2022, or shop@primrosehillbooks.com.

At West End Lane Books in West Hampstead, Tuesday was the last day for collecting orders with managers pledging to stay in touch via social media.

“There will still be recommendations and repartee over Twitter and Instagram it’s just that you won’t be able to buy the books from us yet.”

At the Children’s Bookshop in Fortis Green Road they are processing orders online at childrensbookshoplondon.com and say: “If you or your loved ones are self isolating or social distancing, we are able to send you books, activity books, audiobooks, and non-fiction - with free delivery in N10. To place an order, please get in touch.”