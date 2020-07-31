Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Pomeranski; ducking and diving in post-war London

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 31 July 2020

Pomeranski by Muswell Hill author Gerald Jacobs is published by Quartet Books

Pomeranski by Muswell Hill author Gerald Jacobs is published by Quartet Books

Archant

Muswell Hill author Gerald Jacobs drew on his childhood in 1950s Brixton for his tale of colourful characters dealing in swag, gun-running, and fixed boxing matches

Pomeranski by Muswell Hill author Gerald Jacobs is published by Quartet Books Pomeranski by Muswell Hill author Gerald Jacobs is published by Quartet Books

When he’s not editing the book pages of the Jewish Chronicle, Gerald Jacobs is writing his own contribution to the literary canon.

The Muswell Hill journalist has penned successful non-fiction books including Sacred Games, the story of a Hungarian Holocaust survivor.

Then in 2016 he translated his parents’ experience into a novel; Nine Love Letters, which told the tale of two refugee families whose lives unexpectedly converge in post-war London.

His latest, Pomeranski, once again delves into family history and is set amid the shady and colourful characters of 1950s and 60s Brixton, where his parents ran a jewellery shop.

“They had a shop inside an arcade and I used to have great fun running around with my friends. Most of the shop owners were Jewish - at the time it was quite a Jewish area with a synagogue, a butcher, a delicatessen.

“Today it’s very multi-cultural, Brixton Village with lots of hipster cafes, but it wasn’t like that in my day.”

Jacobs also recalls the “colourful characters” of his childhood in a story set amid the seedy glamour of post-war Britain, of jazz clubs, poverty, and gangsters like Benny ‘the fixer’ Pomeranski, a book-loving auto-didact who is among a group of ‘businessmen’, who meet in the Astoria Cafe.

You may also want to watch:

They trade in ‘swag’, dabble in illicit business, and exercise their own brand of justice. There are undercurrents of violence, but also familial love and loyalty in a story which involves a passionate love affair, smuggled firearms, fixed boxing matches, and “at least one murder”.

“All the characters are invented,” says Jacobs, “but the context is real.”

“Quite a few came from the East End, grew up in poverty and some were called up.”

Sensitive and idealistic, after serving in World War II, Benny has become a fast-talking entrepreneur in the rag trade.

These outsiders like ‘Spanish’ Joe, and Sam ‘the Stick’ are striving to make their way in an unfriendly world but believe their robberies and attacks are directed at those who deserve it.

“Benny thinks of himself more as Robin Hood than Al Capone - he doesn’t see himself as being on the wrong side of the law, and you wouldn’t quite call the group a gang. He is not a violent man himself but is not beyond it, he is very intelligent but has no education. He left school at 14 to help his parents out but would have gone to university, and sees life though a kind of bright prism, as the centre of this gathering of people with all these different talents.”

This deep thinking and feeling man loves his wife but “falls head over heels” for nightclub singer Estelle.

The novel opens with Benny’s funeral and the acquisition of his diaries by son Simon. They plunge him back into his father’s chequered hinterland, unravelling the passionate affair that has overshadowed his family life but lead to a touching reconciliation.

Pomeranski is published by Quartet price £16.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Old White Bear sale could see pub reopen after six years

The Old White Bear in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Old White Bear sale could see pub reopen after six years

The Old White Bear in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Beautiful challenge for boss Arteta to bring The Arsenal ‘back to where it belongs’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) shakes hands with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

Five-star Willey inspires England to ODI win on return

England's David Willey (third left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie during the first One Day International of the Royal London Series at the Ageas Bowl

England Women to miss 2021 SheBelieves Cup

England coach Phil Neville consoles his team after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup third place play-off (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

North Midd captain Parslow labelling Teddington as the potential league title rivals

Max Harris of North Middlesex in bowling action (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).