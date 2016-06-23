Muswell Hill photographer takes neighbour’s portraits through their windows

Bryan Kneale RA an 89 year old artist with George at home during in Muswell Hill North London Bryan is an Royal Academy artist and continues to work in his studio. George is great company and a tremendous character, but is banned from the studio as he would immediately chew the paint tubes. He gets food deliveries and most importantly "lots of wine" zoe norfolk

Zoe Norfolk is capturing the mood and stories of local residents stuck at home during the coronovirus pandemic with her lock down window portraits

Muswell Hill portrait photographer Zoe Norfolk is capturing her locked down neighbours in their isolation.

The Lock Down Window Portraits aim to capture the mood and stories of local residents stuck at home because of Covid 19.

Norfolk, a committee member of the Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association, shoots the images through the glass to emphasise the enforced dislocation between sitter and photographer during the pandemic.

The series with her passion for photographing people and their environments using light, faces and colours to give an added depth to the image.

Sitters include Kate, who has cerebral palsy and no speech but remains busy and active and sociable.

She comments: “Being in lockdown, in a word is BORING. I want to get out there and communicate with everyone and anyone!”

Bryan is an 89 year old artist who continues to work in his studio with his dog George for company.

And Sara is a doctor working from home as part of the government’s drive to

rapidly mass produce ventilators.

After taking a degree in photography, Zoe worked as a cruise ship photographer before managing the photo library of Linda and Sir Paul McCartney.

For the past 15 years, she has photographed events and portraits at 10 Downing Street as well as working for businesses and charities.

She also manages the Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association’s Instagram feed @muswellhill.london, capturing the landscapes, street scenes and people of the area. Commenting on her series she says: “We are living in unique and challenging times and I was keen to capture the mood and the stories of those impacted by lockdown through a series of images. It has been fascinating to learn more about the different stories behind those participating and I hope these images will be a lasting legacy for Muswell Hill.”

If you would like to participate in Zoe’s series please contact contact Zoe through her website zoenorfolk.com