From This Land at Thrown and OmVed Gardens

Bottle by Alison West Archant

Ceramics gallery Thrown has collaborated with light-filled exhibition space OmVed Gardens on a Chelsea Fringe event that foregrounds the natural landscape

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hydrangea Plate by Zuleika Melluish Hydrangea Plate by Zuleika Melluish

Ceramics gallery Thrown has collaborated with Highgate's new exhibition space OmVed Gardens on their most ambitious exhibition yet.

From This Land is a Chelsea Fringe event running simultaneously at the two Highgate venues.

The converted greenhouses at OmVed in Townsend Yard and the gallery in Highgate High Street is hosting an exhibition by 13 artists and ceramicists inspired by the natural landscape.

Professional Japanese flower designer and Ikebana professor, Aya Tanaka, has also created special arrangements in response to the works on display and leads workshops throughout the week.

Sea Valley by Luke Knight Sea Valley by Luke Knight

You may also want to watch:

Featuring both emerging and established names, the show will focus primarily on ceramics alongside some abstract landscape-inspired drawings by recent graduate Samantha Silverton, coastal horizons by painter Luke Knight, and handmade textile flowers by Isabel Dodd.

Also on show is Zuleika Melluish's botanical-pressed wall plates, Simon Kidd's wheel-thrown and slip-cast porcelain ceramics incorporating the materials and tools that have created the landscape of his home in Northern Ireland, and Andrea Roman's installation of 100 experimental terracotta vessels.

OmVed is an exhibition, garden and kitchen space which collaborates with artists, chefs, scientists and musicians to bring food, design and education together on the site of a former garden centre.

Located on the ground floor of Highgate Contemporary, Thrown opened in March 2018, to give a platform for ceramics within the contemporary art scene. Gallery Director Claire Pearce, who set up the gallery at the tender age of 29, said "We are extremely excited to collaborate with OmVed Gardens. We both opened just over a year ago just a stone's throw away from each other, and we have greatly admired everything that they present. The context and scale of the greenhouses has given us the opportunity to really dive into the theme of this exhibition - the natural landscape - and we can't wait to see Aya Tanaka's ikebana arrangements which bring nature even further into both spaces."

'From This Land' is at Thrown, 26 Highgate High Street, and OmVed Gardens, 1 Townsend Yard, Highgate until May 26 as part of the Chelsea Fringe which runs in parallel with the world famous Chelsea Flower Show.

Both exhibitions are free.

Further details at throwncontemporary.co.uk and omvedgardens.com