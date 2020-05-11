Gallery brings colour and appreciation to healthcare workers

Loudest Whisper Exhibition at St Pancras Hospital Archant

The Arts Project in St Pancras Hospital is cheering up patients and staff at the King’s Cross hospital which treats addiction and mental health issues

The Arts Project, an established gallery space at St Pancras Hospital supported by the Central and North West London

One art gallery has managed to stay open despite the lockdown.

That’s because The Arts Project is a charity based at St Pancras Hospital in St Pancras Way.

Run by the Camden and Islington NHS Trust, which treats patients with addiction and mental health difficulties, the artworks are there for patients, healthcare workers and visitors to enjoy.

The current exhibition Loudest Whispers featuring 11 artists from Camden and Islington as part of LGBT History month was due to close in April.

Loudest Whisper Exhibition at St Pancras Hospital Loudest Whisper Exhibition at St Pancras Hospital

But Curator Manager Peter Herbert says he will try to keep the art on the hospital walls.

“With the gallery in lockdown we are hearing that staff who are working in the building are enjoying the explosion of our current exhibition with warmth, colour and creativity,” he says.

“We look forward to when it will be possible to welcome back visitors and the public to a much appreciated gallery within the special environment of Health Care NHS friends and workers”.

At this time of year, the gallery would usually hang work for the Art of Caring exhibition, an international show celebrating Nurses, Midwives, and the NHS.

Now in its fifth year, the 2020 exhibition has gone online with artists added each day throughout May.

Each has chosen one image and a brief statement about the inspiration for their pieces.

Artist Misty Athena Stokes wrote: “I would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who saved my Dad’s life when he had heart surgery a few years ago. The love, care, fortitude and commitment shown by NHS staff before and during this pandemic astounds me. I want to say thank you so much for looking after so many people, tirelessly showing compassion even in the darkest of times.”

Four artists will be added daily at artofcaring.org.uk until May 31.