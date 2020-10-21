Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Scenes of Hampstead and Highgate hang in Kalendar cafe this autumn

PUBLISHED: 18:07 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 21 October 2020

Christina Thornley holds a small exhibition at Kalendar in Swains Lane featuring views of Primrose Hill Belsize Village and The Holly Lodge Estate

Kentish Town artist Christina Thornley’s ‘Scenes from 2020’ feature locations she feels a strong connection to including the Heath, Holly Lodge Estate and Belsize Park

Artist Christina Thornley exhibits local scenes of Hampstead and Highgate in Kalendar Cafe next month.

Titled ‘Scenes From 2020,’ the evocative oil pastel drawings feature locations which the Chetwynd Road artist feels a strong connection to.

The Heath, Holly Lodge Estate, Belsize Park and Primrose Hill all appear in the artworks, which will hang from November 1 until January 31 at the cafe in Swain’s Lane.

Christina studied design in the 90s, and currently works as a quality manager for housing architects.

She has previously held exhibitions in London, Cambridge, The Hague and Geneva.

