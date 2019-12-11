Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Ronnie Wood exhibits art in Marylebone

PUBLISHED: 13:16 11 December 2019

Archant

The Rolling Stones guitarist shows pottery, oils, self portraits and paintings of his bandmates in the pop up gallery in Blandford Street

Ronnie Wood's paintings of his Rolling Stones bandmates and fellow musicians Keith Moon and Pete Townshend go on show at a Marylebone gallery.

Ever since attending Ealing School of Art as a teenager, the Faces and Stones guitarist has pursued his passion for art alongside a music career spanning more than five decades.

Wood's artwork has been used on scarves and bags for Liberty, and on an Eric Clapton album cover. He even turns the Stones' gig set lists into mini pieces of art.

Pop-up exhibition The Ronnie Wood Collection runs December 13 to 15 next door to Carousel on the corner of Baker Street and Blandford Street and includes sketches of Mick Jagger's hands, self portraits, and a Picasso inspired surreal take on the Stones. The father-of-six turned 72 this year and has recently survived a lung cancer scare.

But he says of his work: "Art fills my life, art is my life and art will continue to be my life."

"I'm always looking for new inspiration. Colour fills my life. Even the decoration in my homes is a riot of colour, I paint the walls and I've turned some of my art into mosaics for our bathroom. I've turned paintings into carpets and stained glass and bronzes."

The collection takes in multiple mediums from pottery to oils, sketches to acrylics including never-seen works such as a series of hand-painted Fender guitars.

Signed editions of favourite prints and a customised sofa upholstered in Ronnie's art are also displayed as he recreates his Hertfordshire studio in the gallery. Wood is set to make an appearance over the weekend painting live.

