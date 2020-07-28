Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
King’s Cross benches become London’s biggest open air art gallery

PUBLISHED: 11:28 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 28 July 2020

Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play

Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play

The permanent free al fresco ‘gallery’ will see a changing programme of 2d artwork displayed on seats around the area’s 26 acres of open space

Luke Stephenson's Deal is part of The Photographer's Gallery open air exhibition The Games We Play on benches around King's Cross

A free outdoor art project has launched on 15 benches around the open spaces of King’s Cross.

The Outside Art Project is a permanent al fresco gallery featuring a year-round changing programme of art, photography and other mediums by local and international artists.

Other established cultural organisations will get involved with curating the 2d displays on the 2 metre-wide benches, which will each show two artworks.

The scheme launched this week with ‘Games We Play’, an exhibition by The Photographers’ Gallery, which celebrates the colourful quirks of summertime.

Work by Julie Cockburn, Luke Stephenson and Weronika Gesicka offer witty and subversive takes on traditional summer leisure activities.

Brett Rogers, Director of The Photographers’ Gallery, said: “‘Games We Play’ goes to the heart of our mission, stimulating deeper engagement with contemporary photography – the most accessible art medium of our time. In advance of the Gallery’s own plans to transform the public realm outside its Soho venue in 2021, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity for the public to enjoy photography outdoors within safe and attractive spaces.”

The benches will move around King’s Cross’ 26 acres of open space for future exhibitions, which include a photography exhibition in January 2021 with Mentivity, a mentoring organisation addressing issues that young BAME people face in society and education.

Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play

Robert Evans, CEO of King’s Cross, said: “We are bringing something new to London; an always-on, but ever-changing gallery space which can be enjoyed by anyone at any time. It is part of our commitment to making art accessible every day – and that doesn’t mean compromising on quality. Our partnerships will bring some of the world’s best art on to the streets for everyone to enjoy.”

Games We Play runs at various locations until November 1.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against 'elitist' charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Petition to protect trees in Highgate nature reserve attracts 1,700 signatures

One of the oak trees which is about to be cut down. Picture: Submitted by Glenys Law

The forgotten grave of a Highgate mistress and her former slave

The Hornsey grave where Joseph Walker and Harriet Long, who died two months apart in 1841, are buried together. Picture: David Winskill

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge's ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against 'elitist' charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Petition to protect trees in Highgate nature reserve attracts 1,700 signatures

One of the oak trees which is about to be cut down. Picture: Submitted by Glenys Law

The forgotten grave of a Highgate mistress and her former slave

The Hornsey grave where Joseph Walker and Harriet Long, who died two months apart in 1841, are buried together. Picture: David Winskill

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge's ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Powerlifter Jawad can't wait to compete on home soil at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ali Jawad of England celebrates a lift in the men's lightweight final during the Para Powerlifting on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (pic Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Wine drinkers are in the pink with summery rosé

Rose wine reccs and 1: Haut Gl�on in the Vall�e du Paradis, source of fine ros� 2: More and more ros� to meet demand: the bottling line at Maison Ventenac 3: Organically grown vines at Domaine Gayda

Haringey Council brings forward AGM after 'Labour infighting' and opposition criticism

The AGM will now be on September 24, moved from May 20 next year. Picture: Polly Hancock