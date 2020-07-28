King’s Cross benches become London’s biggest open air art gallery

Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play Archant

The permanent free al fresco ‘gallery’ will see a changing programme of 2d artwork displayed on seats around the area’s 26 acres of open space

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Stephenson's Deal is part of The Photographer's Gallery open air exhibition The Games We Play on benches around King's Cross Luke Stephenson's Deal is part of The Photographer's Gallery open air exhibition The Games We Play on benches around King's Cross

A free outdoor art project has launched on 15 benches around the open spaces of King’s Cross.

The Outside Art Project is a permanent al fresco gallery featuring a year-round changing programme of art, photography and other mediums by local and international artists.

Other established cultural organisations will get involved with curating the 2d displays on the 2 metre-wide benches, which will each show two artworks.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme launched this week with ‘Games We Play’, an exhibition by The Photographers’ Gallery, which celebrates the colourful quirks of summertime.

Work by Julie Cockburn, Luke Stephenson and Weronika Gesicka offer witty and subversive takes on traditional summer leisure activities.

Brett Rogers, Director of The Photographers’ Gallery, said: “‘Games We Play’ goes to the heart of our mission, stimulating deeper engagement with contemporary photography – the most accessible art medium of our time. In advance of the Gallery’s own plans to transform the public realm outside its Soho venue in 2021, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity for the public to enjoy photography outdoors within safe and attractive spaces.”

The benches will move around King’s Cross’ 26 acres of open space for future exhibitions, which include a photography exhibition in January 2021 with Mentivity, a mentoring organisation addressing issues that young BAME people face in society and education.

Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play

Robert Evans, CEO of King’s Cross, said: “We are bringing something new to London; an always-on, but ever-changing gallery space which can be enjoyed by anyone at any time. It is part of our commitment to making art accessible every day – and that doesn’t mean compromising on quality. Our partnerships will bring some of the world’s best art on to the streets for everyone to enjoy.”

Games We Play runs at various locations until November 1.