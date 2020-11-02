Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Take a winter walk on the art side around Muswell Hill and East Finchley

PUBLISHED: 11:08 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 02 November 2020

North London artists are organising an artists walk where artworks are displayed in windows and viewers can take a Covid safe trail to see them

Artists in the area will be displaying work in their windows as part of the Artists Walk to brighten up the lockdown walks around the area

Artists in Muswell Hill and East Finchley will be side-stepping the lockdown by displaying work in their windows.

The community can follow a trail via an interactive map around the area and discover local talent on their daily walks.

Muswell Hill artist Rosha Nutt and Art Marketing Consultant Holly Collier have set up the Artists Walk, which runs from November 14 until December 14.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the arts,” they said.

“Galleries and events have been hard hit, many opportunities have been cancelled or moved online, and open studios put on hold. Artists Walk provides a simple way for artists and art lovers to make connections and new discoveries in their area and is a way to bring more awareness of artists in the local community. We think it will be a great way for locals to enjoy their daily walks this winter.”

Under the tagline Bring the Inside Out, painters, photographers, illustrators, ceramicists, merchandisers, and set designers have been invited to take part and the pair hope that local businesses will get involved by displaying work in their windows.

Most participants will hail from Crouch End, Muswell Hill and East Finchley although some have signed up from as far afield as Hackney.

“Anyone who feels they could create an eye-catching display of their work and would like to share what they do with the people around them can join in.”

The map with a link from the interactive map to each artists’ website will feature on the Instagram account @artistswalk.

To take part contact artistswalk.office@gmail.com

www.artistswalk.org

