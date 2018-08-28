Burgh House acquires painting by Lancelot Ribeiro

Lancelot Ribeiro Untitled Townscape courtesy of Burgh House Archant

A grant from the charity Art Fund has allowed the Hampstead museum to buy a work by the Anglo-Indian artist who lived in Belsize Park

Burgh House has acquired an oil painting by artist Lancelot Ribeiro with support from the Art Fund.

Ribeiro, who settled in Belsize Park in 1964 and died in 2010, was the subject of a major retrospective at the Hampstead gallery and museum in 2017.

Now the charity Art Fund has supported the acquisition of Untitled (Townscape) 1964, which they say is “a work of exceptional quality which hints at recognisable London landmarks”.

Burgh House has added two more Ribeiro paintings to its collection: Untitled, (Treescape), 1986, a watercolour inspired by his frequent walks on Hampstead Heath, and Untitled (Compositional Landscape), 1986, an abstract watercolour and ink painting of an urban landscape.

His daughter Marsha Ribeiro, who curated a nationwide programme to celebrate her father’s life and artistic legacy says: “I am delighted that Art Fund has supported the acquisition of this miniature oil townscape. This painting, alongside the two other watercolour landscapes the museum has now acquired, epitomise my father’s innate experimental temperament and his ever-inventive approach to style and technique. Produced in Hampstead, I believe that these works have found their natural home in our local Burgh House which has long embraced Ribeiro’s work and cultural heritage.”

Born in India, Ribeiro was not only a prolific artist but also supported the careers of fellow Indian artists, co-founding such groups as the Indian Painters Collective (1963), and Indian Artists UK (1978/79)

The three paintings will be on display in Burgh House’s first floor Christopher Wade room and Marsha Ribeiro will give a free talk about the significance of the works on Friday February 1 at 3pm.