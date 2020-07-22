Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Kilburn Photographer Brunel Johnson encourages snappers to enter new competition

PUBLISHED: 14:58 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 22 July 2020

The Wet Night Rider of Kilburn by Kilburn photographer Brunel Johnson

The inaugural Anna Steinhouse photography award is seeking images of lockdown and post-lockdown under the theme ‘my new world’

Kilburn Park photographer Brunel Johnson is encouraging local snappers to submit their images of lockdown for a new prize.

The inaugural Anna Steinhouse Photography Award is free to enter and is seeking entries under the theme of ‘My New World’

Johnson is a lifestyle, sports and documentary photographer who has captured life in his own neighbourhood, and draws inspiration from “everywhere and anywhere”, capturing mundane moments; Buses, tubes, shop windows, and playgrounds.

Entries should evoke life both during and post-lockdown, reflecting on the challenges, differences, aspirations, bravery, kindness, love, anger, grief, frustration and humour, which embody everyone’s experiences.

Johnson, who is one of the competition judges, said: “The prize allows both professional and hobbyist photographers the opportunity for exposure, to further their passion in personal projects and the chance to have their work up in a prestige gallery. As a judge I’ll be looking for entries that convey the photographers visual voice, personality and also interesting compositions.”

The winner will be awarded £1,000 and will see their image displayed in the Atlas Gallery, Mayfair. They will also have a mentoring and portfolio session with a high-profile professional photographer. Ten runners-up will be selected for an online exhibition.

The award is founded by artist and Patron of the Arts, Anna Steinhouse who said: “During the last six months, many people’s lives have been put on hold - some have endured great hardship and loss, while others have had to reinvent themselves. We have all lived and experienced lockdown in different ways, but all of us are having to adapt to a new world. I wanted to help support photographers through these difficult times by launching a prize that visually documents these unprecedented times, while also celebrating the medium of photography and its ability to accurately capture this momentous part of our collective history.”

Enter by August 19 by uploading your image to Instagram @anna.steinhouse adding the hashtags #AnnaSteinhouseAward and #AS_MyNewWorld.

Winners will be announced on August 24.

www.annasteinhouse.com

