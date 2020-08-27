Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Images from Hackney help celebrate the ‘rich tapestry of modern Britain’

PUBLISHED: 11:15 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 27 August 2020

Portrait of Britain 2020 winner

Portrait of Britain 2020 winner

Archant

The UK’s biggest photography exhibition The Portrait of Britain includes several winners from the borough including an allotment holder and a jerk chicken trader

Portrait of Britain 2020 winnerPortrait of Britain 2020 winner

A young Hackney couple, and an allotment holder in Springfield Park, are among the winning images for this year’s Portrait of Britain award.

Other images that made the 200-strong shortlist include a jerk chicken trader near Hackney Central Station.

That list was narrowed down to 100 winners, who will feature on digital advertising hoardings around the country including railway stations, airports shopping malls and high streets throughout September.

The full 200 will also be published in a book published by Hoxton Press in October.

Portrait of Britain 2020 winnerPortrait of Britain 2020 winner

Jason Dimmock’s black and white image of rapper and Top Boy actor Ashley Walters was also among the winners.

You may also want to watch:

Paolina Stadler said of her winning picture of young couple Xenia and Jenssy: “They reminded me of being in love for the first time. Your first love moves you in a way that can never be replicated I was so touched and excited for them that when I was taking the pictures Jenssy said ‘you’re like my mum at Christmas.’”

Sarah Burton grabbed her affecting portrait ‘Otis and son’ after passing his jerk chicken stall Rainbow Cookout on her daily commute.

Portrait of Britain 2020 winnerPortrait of Britain 2020 winner

And Lloyd Wright won with his image of allotment-holder Ben on his Hackney plot.

“Upon poking my lens through the fence I was invited in to this council run allotment. This could almost be deep in the countryside but it was taken in a park surrounded by concrete.”

Another East London winner was Conor O’Leary’s portrait of ‘Mr Carter’ interior designer and owner of the 40 Winks boutique hotel in Bethnal Green.

Run by British Journal of Photography in partnership with hoardings firm JCDecaux, the Portrait of Britain is the nation’s biggest photography exhibition and celebrates the rich tapestry of people who make up modern Britain.

Portrait of Britain 2020 winnerPortrait of Britain 2020 winner

From ballerinas and Black Lives Matter protestors to carers and karate teams — lifeboat crew to bell-ringers and brides — the 2020 winners explore what it means to be British at a pivotal time in our history.

For more information visit portraitofbritain.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham women name Josie Green as club captain

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies midfielder Josie Green in action (pic: Wu's Photography).

Brondesbury captain Overy feels they’re improving despite poor results

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019

Tottenham seal huge win over London Bees

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Ralph Fiennes and Vanessa Redgrave to read Shakespeare in Freud’s garden

Ralph Fiennes will take part in a fundraising evening for The Freud Museum.

Images from Hackney help celebrate the ‘rich tapestry of modern Britain’

Portrait of Britain 2020 winner