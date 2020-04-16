Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Entries open for Holly Bush pub’s female art prize

PUBLISHED: 10:55 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 16 April 2020

A past winner of the Holly Bush Emerging Women Painters prize

A past winner of the Holly Bush Emerging Women Painters prize

Archant

Sponsored by Zebra One Gallery and Dame Emma Thompson the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize 2020 aims to help fledgling artists advance their careers

Every year The Holly Bush Hampstead hosts a prize for emerging women paintersEvery year The Holly Bush Hampstead hosts a prize for emerging women painters

Every year, Hampstead pub The Holly Bush hosts a prize for female painters at the start of their career.

The winner earns a £1,500 cash prize to help them further their artistic endeavours and a solo exhibition in the Art Space at Cass Art Islington.

You may also want to watch:

A further 20 runners-up are selected to exhibit their entries at Burgh House, Hampstead.

Despite the coronovirus pandemic, the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize 2020 is going ahead with entries opening on April 14.

Organised in partnership with Ecclestone Art, the prize is generously supported by local gallery Zebra One and West Hampstead actor Emma Thompson and is aimed at “supporting, encouraging and mentoring emerging women artists to further their career and for art collectors to invest in the future of the art-world’s emerging talent.”

Entries close at Midnight on June 16 and if the Government have lifted coronovirus restrictions on public spaces, the exhibition and prize-giving will take place on July 22 at Burgh House.

See ecclestoneartagency.com/holly-bush-emerging-woman-painter-prize for further details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth who are both nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards at the Royal Free. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth who are both nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards at the Royal Free. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: ‘Impossible to know’ when football will resume

A general view of a football field with goal posts

Entries open for Holly Bush pub’s female art prize

A past winner of the Holly Bush Emerging Women Painters prize

Opinion: We need to focus on people, not potholes

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor,

Coronavirus London live updates: Search for vaccine intensifies around the world

A person holds up a sign as police officers and pedestrians cheer for nurses and medical workers. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Coronavirus: West Hampstead doctor who volunteered for Covid-19 ward raises more than £10,000 for NHS

Dr Josh Michaels with his PPE. Picture: Dr Josh Michaels
Drive 24