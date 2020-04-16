Entries open for Holly Bush pub’s female art prize

Sponsored by Zebra One Gallery and Dame Emma Thompson the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize 2020 aims to help fledgling artists advance their careers

Every year, Hampstead pub The Holly Bush hosts a prize for female painters at the start of their career.

The winner earns a £1,500 cash prize to help them further their artistic endeavours and a solo exhibition in the Art Space at Cass Art Islington.

A further 20 runners-up are selected to exhibit their entries at Burgh House, Hampstead.

Despite the coronovirus pandemic, the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize 2020 is going ahead with entries opening on April 14.

Organised in partnership with Ecclestone Art, the prize is generously supported by local gallery Zebra One and West Hampstead actor Emma Thompson and is aimed at “supporting, encouraging and mentoring emerging women artists to further their career and for art collectors to invest in the future of the art-world’s emerging talent.”

Entries close at Midnight on June 16 and if the Government have lifted coronovirus restrictions on public spaces, the exhibition and prize-giving will take place on July 22 at Burgh House.

See ecclestoneartagency.com/holly-bush-emerging-woman-painter-prize for further details.