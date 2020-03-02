Exhibition of watercolours featuring Highgate shops

Highgate Watercolour Group Crouch End by Chris Baker Archant

The Highgate Watercolour Group is working to highlight the role of local independent stores with their artworks of shop fronts in Crouch End, Highgate and Muswell Hill

Highgate Watercolour Group Flower Shop by Cathy Burkinshaw Highgate Watercolour Group Flower Shop by Cathy Burkinshaw

A pop up exhibition featuring watercolours of local shops will be held at the Highgate Society this month.

It coincides with a March 12 lecture by Delcia Keate on Victorian and Edwardian shopping parades.

Despite the challenging winter weather, members of the Highgate Watercolour Group have been working hard on their views of shops and parades in Crouch End, Muswell Hill, Archway Road, and Highgate Village.

"The architecture is both interesting and diverse, and group members have tried to cover different styles and shops," said group member Vanessa Whinney.

"The group is pleased to be able to work with the Highgate Society (of which it is a part) to help highlight buildings of note in our neighbourhood and focus attention on the vital role of independent shopkeepers in our Village and elsewhere."

The lecture will be held at the Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS at 7pm with the watercolours on display for a further two weeks until March 26.