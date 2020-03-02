Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Exhibition of watercolours featuring Highgate shops

PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 02 March 2020

Highgate Watercolour Group Crouch End by Chris Baker

Highgate Watercolour Group Crouch End by Chris Baker

Archant

The Highgate Watercolour Group is working to highlight the role of local independent stores with their artworks of shop fronts in Crouch End, Highgate and Muswell Hill

Highgate Watercolour Group Flower Shop by Cathy BurkinshawHighgate Watercolour Group Flower Shop by Cathy Burkinshaw

A pop up exhibition featuring watercolours of local shops will be held at the Highgate Society this month.

It coincides with a March 12 lecture by Delcia Keate on Victorian and Edwardian shopping parades.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the challenging winter weather, members of the Highgate Watercolour Group have been working hard on their views of shops and parades in Crouch End, Muswell Hill, Archway Road, and Highgate Village.

"The architecture is both interesting and diverse, and group members have tried to cover different styles and shops," said group member Vanessa Whinney.

"The group is pleased to be able to work with the Highgate Society (of which it is a part) to help highlight buildings of note in our neighbourhood and focus attention on the vital role of independent shopkeepers in our Village and elsewhere."

The lecture will be held at the Highgate Society, 10A South Grove, N6 6BS at 7pm with the watercolours on display for a further two weeks until March 26.

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Alexandra Park deer set to move to greener pastures

The Alexandra Park deer are moving to Devon. Photo: Vickie Flores

Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul recieve stones on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Madness at the unveiling of another plaque at the Dublin Castle where they first found success in 1979

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Alexandra Park deer set to move to greener pastures

The Alexandra Park deer are moving to Devon. Photo: Vickie Flores

Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul recieve stones on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Madness at the unveiling of another plaque at the Dublin Castle where they first found success in 1979

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Finn wants Middlesex back at Blast Finals Day

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Contaminated blood scandal: Inquiry chief calls on NHS bosses to improve mental health support for victims

Factor VII blood products, Sir Brian Langstaff. Picture: Factor VIII / Infected Blood Inquiry

Exhibition of watercolours featuring Highgate shops

Highgate Watercolour Group Crouch End by Chris Baker

North London group launches anti-aircraft noise campaign

Giovanna Iozzi (fourth right) with the other founding members of the North London Aircraft Noise Campaign. Picture: Sam Volpe

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London
Drive 24