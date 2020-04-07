Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Highgate Gallery launches postcard art sale to feed NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 13:35 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 07 April 2020

Artsist and gallery owner Hannah Ivory Baker at Highgate Contemporary Art Dec 2016

Archant

Highgate Contemporary Art may be closed for business but it is rallying 100 artists to donate work to feed critical care staff at Imperial and UCLH hospitals

Artists from around the country have donated original work on a postcard for a Highgate gallery’s charity sale.

Highgate Contemporary Art will display the £50 works in an online fundraising exhibition to buy hot meals for NHS workers at Imperial and UCLH.

Gallery director Hannah Ivory Baker, who has donated a piece herself, hopes to have 100 postcards, plus several ceramic pieces and larger donations by the time the exhibition goes live on April 12.

“A few of the artists having donated more than one piece,” she said.

Anonymous postcard artworks for sale by Highgate Contemporary Art to raise funds for the NHS

“I have been so incredibly overwhelmed with the response to this in such a short amount of time, seeing people pull together and wanting to help is really quite life affirming. “The quality of the work that we have received has been amazing. Leading contemporary artists and members of prestigious art societies such as the New English Art Club, Royal Society of British Artists and the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers have all been incredibly generous. For anyone wishing to buy art and to help a great cause there are a number of little gems.”

Visitors to their website will be able to view and buy the postcards, which are listed anonymously. Artists will post work directly to the purchaser who will only know their identity once they have bought it.

“We don’t have an end date yet as the situation is ongoing and I don’t want to cap the amount of money that could be raised,” said Ivory Baker.

Proceeds will go to ‘Feed NHS’ a campaign launched by restaurant chain Leon and supported by Tufnell Park actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory, and Matt Lucas.

It is raising money to give NHS critical care staff one hot, healthy meal each day - starting with 6,000 meals a day in hospitals run by Imperial College and UCLH trusts and hopefully expanding to the whole of the UK.

highgateart.com

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Golders Green motorbike crash: Police appeal after man dies in lamppost collision near Brent Cross

Woodville Gardens. Picture: Google

